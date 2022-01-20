Phone Number Lookup [ Photo ]

Scammer Phone Number Lookup: Find Out Who Is Calling You

There’s no doubt that phone scams are definitely on the rise. And not only are phone scams on the rise, so are the costs associated with them. Americans lost over $29 billion to phone scams alone from 2020 to 2021. The average person could lose hundreds of dollars, on average.

So what do you do when an unknown caller shows up on your phone? Many people answer it, which isn’t a good idea, especially if it’s a scammer. Other people ignore the number because they don’t identify it. And others call the number back to see who it is.

Instead of calling back the number, there are other ways to identify a phone number and get information about an unknown caller.

Whether it’s a call on your cell phone, landline, or fax number, scammer phone number lookup services to identify the caller.

This article will go over how to look up and identify numbers using the best scammer phone lookup sites.

What is a scammer phone number?

A scammer phone number usually comes up as “unknown” and generally involves a money scam on the caller’s end. These numbers can have your local area code or come from different countries in the world. They have in common that you don’t recognize them when they call, hence looking it up.

Reasons to Look Up a Phone Number

Whether you’re trying to avoid an ex, a telemarketer, or a bill collector, it helps to identify unknown callers. This way, you can be sure to ignore their call in the future and never answer. Another reason to look up a phone number is to avoid potential scams, which are on the rise, as stated above.

What information can you find out about a scammer number?

The right scammer number lookup site will provide:

● Caller’s name

● Criminal history

● Court records

● Home addresses

● Email addresses

● Social media accounts

● Phone numbers

● Educational and employment background

● Family details

Best Services to Look Up Scammer Numbers

Unknown callers are annoying. Who wants to guess who’s calling you?

Of course, it’s possible to do a spam call lookup or reverse phone number lookup on a search engine like Google. However, your results are minimal. A spam caller lookup means you will get a comprehensive and extensive report.

Site

Best For

✅ Instant CheckMate

Unlimited phone number searches

✅ TruthFinder

The most accurate & recent contact information

✅ Intelius

Affordable monthly subscriptions & reliable info

✅ Been Verified

Comprehensive reports, reliable customer service

✅ People Finders

Accurate, fast phone number lookup results

✅ Spokeo

Free basic searches & affordable prices

Instant Checkmate is a people search finder and phone number lookup site that aggregates data from public records. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, it’s a reliable and easy-to-use service.

Instant Checkmate is a public records search service that gives you the power to perform online background checks instantly. Search anyone in America, and you could get immediate access to their criminal records, arrest records, related court documents, addresses, real age, and known aliases.

You can count on Instant Checkmate for accurate information, an easy-to-use interface, and transparent explanations of using background reports. With over 1.4 billion searches to date, Instant Checkmate aggregates a vast range of public data and provides relatively accurate results.

Though results are not instantaneous, the service is easy to use and enables you to search for someone based on just their name, city, and state. Instant Checkmate takes the hassle of uncovering someone’s past by making it easy to run a background check online.

Pros

● Easy-to-navigate user interface

● Unlimited reports with a monthly subscription

● Extensive public information in a single search

● Affordable $1 five-day trial

● Multiple search method options

● Wide range of data sources

● Multiple search methods

● Android app

Cons

● No iOS app

● The policy of refunding only one year of accidental charges

● Lots of popups

● No option to buy a single report

Instant Checkmate Cost

Instant Checkmate offers unlimited reports with two different price plans. One plan is monthly and costs a little under $35. There’s also a quarterly plan you can choose from that costs about $84. It offers the same features, but you will save over $20 over the three months vs. the regular monthly plan.

TruthFinder is one of the most popular public record search engines, boasting multiple search methods. Since 2015, the site has offered background checks, reverse number lookup, and reverse email searches and provides a simple way to look up public records online.

TruthFinder scans hundreds of millions of available public records, social network data, and more to provide you with a detailed report about the person you want to find. The site offers accurate information, an easy-to-use interface, and transparent explanations of using background reports.

While their Background Checking service is their primary tool, TruthFinder also offers various other helpful searches to help you get the information you need. You can find someone’s criminal or traffic records, contact information, employment and education history, social media accounts, and more.

To use TruthFinder, you need to purchase a monthly membership. While this might not be ideal for some people, it’s the best way to get a comprehensive background check. You can get a complete report in simple steps with its extensive search capabilities.

Pros

● Unlimited reports with a monthly membership plan

● Advanced search options and filters for refined results

● Variety of search parameters

● Mobile apps

● Recent contact information in reports

● More information than competitor reports

● Clear explanations of how information can be used

● Self-monitoring features

Cons

● No option to purchase individual reports

● No trial period.

● There’s an additional fee to download a report

● No single search option offered

● Searches can only be done on people located in the United States

● Several pop-ups

Truthfinder Costs

TruthFinder offers multiple pricing options. Their monthly full subscription option goes for $27.78 a month. Both the one and two-month options include an unlimited amount of background checks.

A prominent leader in the scammer number lookup industry for almost 2 decades, Intelius has a good reputation. Their service is an excellent option if you want to see what data and history you can find with just a phone number.

Intelius is a legit, accredited business with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. Their interactive tool allows you to click on each connection to uncover additional associations, helping you to learn new information and widen your circle of possible contacts.

Intelius has over 20 billion available public records, and they’re continuously updating their people search engine to provide you with an accurate and robust set of information.

Pros

● Among the most affordable

● Easy to navigate

● Reliable info with over 20 billion available public records

● Mobile apps for Android and iOS

● Unlimited complete background checks with subscription

● Great customer service

● High quality, accurate reports

● Delivers the most accurate, up-to-date background reports in the industry

● The website features an attractive layout

Cons

● Pricing is unclear and difficult to get without giving an email

● Trial options are confusing

Intelius Free Trial Offer

You can try Intelius for free by doing a basic search. You’ll get a preview of information, including their location history, age, and relatives. However, if you want to learn more about a number, you need to purchase a subscription. It’s the only way to get all of the info you need.

Cost for Using Intelius

The more information you need about a number, the more expensive the membership. For $19.95 a month, you can get unlimited searches. Or, consider an Intelius Premier Plus membership for unlimited searches with an option to save profiles plus one monthly background check.

Founded in 2007, BeenVerified offers a variety of affordable ways to access public record information, particularly personal background checks. This service is a convenient scammer phone number lookup site and saves time.

BeenVerified’s Reverse Phone Number Lookup service gives you the power to search billions of data points to potentially find out who’s behind those unknown calls. A reverse phone search is a powerful tool that may help arm you against the rise in telemarketer calls, robocalls, and phone scams.

With BeenVerified, You can uncover helpful information about your callers, such as their location and address, age, email address, and social media profiles, to help you decide whether to call the number back.

Pros

● You don’t have to pay per search

● Excellent customer service

● A simple search results in comprehensive reports

● Straightforward pricing

● A mobile app is convenient

● Easy to use

● Great Reverse Phone Number Lookup service

Cons

● Sometimes the search results take a long time

● They don’t offer a free trial

● Search results are not 100% accurate

BeenVerified Cost

BeenVerified offers a monthly membership for $26.89 per month. They also offer a 3-month subscription for $17.48 a month.

Boasting decades in the phone number lookup business, PeopleFinders has become a leading provider for consumers and businesses seeking detailed insights on people, places, and other information accessible via public records.

The easy-to-use search functionality of PeopleFinders helps consumers search billions of records. Perhaps one of the best things about PeopleFinders is that you don’t need to sign up for a membership to use the service.

The PeopleFinders reverse phone number lookup gives you all the information you need about an unknown caller. Our complete phone number directory is always up-to-date. Plus, our easy-to-use site gives you instant results, making your phone number lookup as convenient as it is helpful. Find the name, address, and other pertinent background info about a phone number’s owner.

Pros

● Accurate, fast phone number lookup results

● Billions of up-to-date records

● Impressive web design and functionality

● Super fast results

● Mobile apps

● Affordable 3-day trial

● Straightforward search functions

Cons

● Cancellation can be cumbersome

● No social media information

● $2.95 membership cancellation fee

● Affiliate ads for the same services as the site

How much does it cost to use PeopleFinders?

You can try PeopleFinders for 3 days for only 95 cents, which is worth the price. 3-day premium trial membership costs $3.95. You can also choose a monthly premium membership for $29.95 a month.

With access to billions of records, Spokeo offers a wide variety of services including phone number searches, property records, background checks, consumer records, historical records, and more.

Since 2006, Spokeo has offered a phone number lookup service to identify unknown callers. They comb through hundreds of different sources on your behalf to provide you with a comprehensive summary of the information available about a phone number.

Spokeo searches through millions of phone records, including both landline and cell phone numbers. They provide free reverse phone lookup results in seconds that let you know if we found matching records, such as name, address, and more.

Pros

● Free basic searches

● Easy-to-use platform

● Affordable prices

● Database of billions of records

● Android app

Cons

● Results are not always instant

● No iOS app

● Customer support isn’t available 24/7

Spokeo Costs

You can get basic search results for free. However, advanced searches require a membership. Join Spokeo for $24.95 a month, and you can buy 3-, 6-, or 12-month memberships.

Final Word on the Best Scammer Phone Number Lookup Services

When an unknown phone number calls you — cell phone, landline, etc. — one of the first things you probably wonder is, “Who is calling me?”

And if you want to identify the number, there are ways to do so. If a simple Google search doesn’t cut it, you can rely on the above scammer phone lookup sites for answers.

Keep in mind that if you answer an unknown phone number and they ask you for personal info or money, chances are good that it’s a scammer. You can always hang up and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission if you know it’s a scam call. Best of luck with your phone number lookups!Text starts here.