Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, And Mary J. Blige Star In Trailer For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The anticipated joint performance from Kendrick Lamar , Eminem , Dr. Dre , Snoop Dogg , and Mary J. Blige at the upcoming Super Bowl has an official trailer. Titled The Call, the creative preview was created in partnership with filmmaker F. Gary Gray. It’s scored by Emmy Award-nominated music director and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Adam Blackstone.

In the trailer, each artist is featured in their element, getting instructions from one another to meet up at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, the destination for Super Bowl LVI.

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday , Set It Off , Straight Outta Compton , to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” F. Gary Gray stated in a press release. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

The 12-minute halftime show telecast will be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be serving as executive producers, with Hamish Hamilton as director. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The all-star lineup was first announced in September 2020.

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan , VP of Marketing at Pepsi. “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

He continued, “It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind-the-scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks.”

Watch the trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show above.