Ruth Negga describes the trajectory of Clare, her captivating character in director Rebecca Hall's Passing, as a "homecoming." Returning to Harlem Renaissance-era New York City but hiding in plain sight as a white housewife, Clare is decidedly in-between. There's an early scene in which she reconnects with her old friend Irene (Tessa Thompson), who is also light-skinned but positions herself among the city's Black intelligentsia. Clare clues her in on what she's been up to by inviting Irene to her hotel room to meet her insolent white husband, John (Alexander Skarsgård), whom she coaxes into revealing his "silly" nickname for her: a short version of the worst, most anti-Black slur there is. Not only does this racist not know he's hosting a Black woman in his suite, he's also clueless to the fact that he's married to one.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO