Activision CEO says Microsoft committed to retain workers - report

By Jason Aycock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard (ATVI -0.3%) CEO Bobby Kotick has told nervous employees that its planned buyer Microsoft (MSFT +1.4%) is "committed to retain as many of our people as possible," The...

The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers also struggled.At Friday’s...
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
Activision Stock: Time To Reap Profits From Microsoft Deal

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $95 per share. Microsoft (MSFT) has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $95 per share, representing a 45% premium over the previous trading day's closing price. The transaction value was $68.7 billion. As a result of the transaction, Microsoft will become the world's third-largest video game developer in terms of revenue, behind only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sony (NYSE:SONY). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2023.
Bobby Kotick
Tech Roundup: Microsoft goes gaming and investors pull the plug on Netflix

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) threw the hammer down in the videogame market, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is now worth almost a quarter less than it was a week ago. Those two items alone were enough to mark a busy week in a tech sector this is only going to see more activity as a series of earnings reports for several bellwethers are about to start rolling in and taking the spotlight on Wall Street.
Microsoft
Business
Economy
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Talks About Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Yesterday, Microsoft shook the gaming industry with the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry at $68.7 billion. With the acquisition, In addition to all of the other IPs that they have, Microsoft will now have ahold of notable franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Candy Crush, StarCraft, and more. Following the announcement, many, including Sony have talked about what this means for everything going forward. Newly minted Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer gave his thoughts on the deal from how he hopes to address and fix the workplace complaints that Activision Blizzard faces and why he’s excited about the future of some games that haven’t been released in a while.
Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
Longtime Warner Bros. Communications Exec Scott Rowe Launches PR Firm

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop. Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff. The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role...
Embattled Activision-Blizzard CEO to get $390M payout in Microsoft deal

Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will walk away with a $390 million check as a result of Microsoft’s acquisition of his gaming company — just two months after employees demanded his firing over the firm’s alleged culture of sexual misconduct. Kotick, 58, who is expected to leave Activision-Blizzard...
