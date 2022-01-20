ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A offers free soup to Coastal Bend

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
Chick-fil-A restaurants want to thank the Coastal Bend community for their continued support by offering a free small chicken tortilla or chicken noodle soup to all customers from Jan. 24 -29.

“Coastal Bend Chick-fil-A is excited to offer a free soup to the community to thank them for their continued business,” said local restaurant Operator Denise Martinek in a release. “We hope to see our guests stop by and redeem their free offer as a tasty way to warm up during the winter.”

You can redeem your free soup by using the Chick-fil-A app. "Anyone in the Coastal Bend area who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout."

Get your free soup during restaurant operating hours Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to close.

