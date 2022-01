Do you like glowing green monsters? Do you wish you had more of them? Chernobylite’s new “Monster Hunt” console patch has you covered. This survival horror RPG’s new patch, out now on PS4 and Xbox One, introduces three new monsters to the world, supposedly for you to hunt. But, going by the trailer, it’s pretty clear who’s going to be doing the hunting. Maybe they just want a hug but, more likely, they’re intent on eating your face and the faces of anyone else who crosses their path.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO