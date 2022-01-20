ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York movie theaters now allowed beer and wine

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY- The New York State Liquor Authority confirmed today that beer and wine can now be served in theaters across New York State.

Theaters can now start applying as this ruling goes into effect immediately.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said in a statement that she is on board with this ruling.

“New York now joins 44 other states in allowing beer and wine to be sold in movie theaters. This decision by the State Liquor Authority has the potential to boost NY craft beverage sales, and help with lagging movie attendance. This change will go into effect as soon as theaters receive their liquor licenses,” said Donna Lupardo in a statement.

