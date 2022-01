AWOLNATION has given us the first taste of their forthcoming covers album My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which is due out May 6. Aaron Bruno and company’s version of The Scorpions’ 1991 classic “Wind of Change,” featuring contributions from Portugal .The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus, is out now. On Instagram, Bruno writes, “I’ll never claim this to be as good as the original by @scorpions, but with the help of @portugaltheman and @brandonboyd i hope it brings you a similar optimistic feeling that the song gave me as a kid when it was always on MTV.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO