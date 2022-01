With the impact of Bridgerton's first season, it's no surprise that we're seeing makeup trends inspired by the Netflix original series. The show, its cast, and the myriad of beauty looks (both in the hair and makeup departments) have been on our minds ever since it graced our screens — and we're not alone. Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath was just as taken, which is why she collaborated with the series on a makeup line called the Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collection. The packaging is dripping with references to the show, and the campaign features one makeup-trend prediction in particular that is sure to transform anyone who tries it into a 19th-century British socialite: "eye blush."

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO