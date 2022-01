It's that wonderful time of the week once again where it's time to decide what Netflix series is worth binging over the weekend. Don't lie! We're all guilty of it. With dozens of series being rolled out on a monthly basis, it can be a minefield deciding what actually is deserving of your time. From the hottest new releases that everyone is talking about to much-beloved classic shows being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix's top entertainment offers to bring you the best shows around.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO