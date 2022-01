Work on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is approaching "the final stretches," according to game director Joe Blackburn. Blackburn commented on the expansion's development in a recent tweet. "We're in the final stretches of [Witch Queen and Season 16] development," he said. "To the naked eye, the game has been done for a while, but it's the often invisible work that gets done by those at the end of the pipe that makes sure it all comes together."

