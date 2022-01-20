Gov. Wolf announces $15 million for gun violence prevention, calls for community safety

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, announced a $15 million increase in funding to support gun violence prevention efforts on Thursday, Jan 20.

These efforts are through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Gun Violence and Intervention Program.

“Pennsylvania, and the nation, continues to fight a tragic gun violence crisis. We need to spark change at a local level, which is why I’m glad to commit an additional $15 million to community-based gun violence prevention programs,” Governor Wolf said. “But I also want to call on our legislators to partner with me over this next year to improve public safety and equity.

The PCCD initially had $8 million in state dollars for the next installment of Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to be funded this month. The additional $15 million announced today, which is available through the American Rescue Plan, will extend the reach of community violence programming throughout Pennsylvania.

“We are grateful to the governor for his increasing commitment to neighborhood-based solutions and his faith in the people who are doing this incredibly challenging work,” Chairman Hughes, Phila/Montgomery, said. “We know that the need is far greater than the funds available, but this announcement is another step toward closing that gap and helping families across Pennsylvania thrive in safer communities.”

The 2022-2023 budget will propose further support for violence prevention and reduction, as well as law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.