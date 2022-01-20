ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf announces $15 million for gun violence prevention, calls for community safety

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wScaV_0drGO44m00

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, announced a $15 million increase in funding to support gun violence prevention efforts on Thursday, Jan 20.

These efforts are through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Gun Violence and Intervention Program.

“Pennsylvania, and the nation, continues to fight a tragic gun violence crisis. We need to spark change at a local level, which is why I’m glad to commit an additional $15 million to community-based gun violence prevention programs,” Governor Wolf said. “But I also want to call on our legislators to partner with me over this next year to improve public safety and equity.

The PCCD initially had $8 million in state dollars for the next installment of Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to be funded this month. The additional $15 million announced today, which is available through the American Rescue Plan, will extend the reach of community violence programming throughout Pennsylvania.

One hurt after early morning shooting in Harrisburg

“We are grateful to the governor for his increasing commitment to neighborhood-based solutions and his faith in the people who are doing this incredibly challenging work,” Chairman Hughes, Phila/Montgomery, said. “We know that the need is far greater than the funds available, but this announcement is another step toward closing that gap and helping families across Pennsylvania thrive in safer communities.”

The 2022-2023 budget will propose further support for violence prevention and reduction, as well as law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WKBN

Satanic Temple talks school ‘satan clubs’

(WKBN) — After-school Satan Clubs are causing some controversy in some Ohio school districts. The program is put on by the Satanic Temple who are primarily atheists. The after-school clubs have been in operation in different United States cities for about six years. More of them are popping up across Ohio. “The after-school Satan Club […]
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WKBN

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.
CHARITIES
WKBN

Activist and tech exec launches US Senate bid

The longtime Columbus activist, public servant and tech executive pledged Friday to energize the party’s urban and suburban base by working to quell political divisions, address gun violence, and fight for voting rights and the environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Whtm#Pccd#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy