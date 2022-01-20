2022 State of the Town Address

LYNN — As the city goes into its third week with a new administration, it is searching for people to fill roles on several boards and commissions. Mayor Jared Nicholson
(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's governor is preparing to deliver the State of the State address. Governor Henry McMaster will speak to state lawmakers in the South Carolina House Wednesday at 7 p.m. He's expected to review achievements from 2021. McMaster is also likely to share his top priorities for...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Governor Dan McKee will address Rhode Islanders Tuesday evening in his first State of the State Address. The speech will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Rhode Island State House. According to the Governor’s Office, McKee is set to focus...
Despite facing a myriad of COVID-related challenges, the town's Recreation Department enjoyed a record-setting year in 2021.
During a presentation to the Town Council at its regular meeting Jan. 11, Director of Recreation Mark Bresnahan said every one of the department's divisions exceeded its revenue goals for the year.
The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland is having its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland. Nick Adams, a regulator Fox News TV contributor, is guest speaker. He is a presidential appointee, four-time best-selling author, motivational speaker, television commentator and a stage 4 cancer survivor. He also runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. Lunch is available with a reservation to Noel Trees, 863 687-1340, or leave a message, mtrees1@tampabay.rr.com. Lunch is $22 cash or $23 with a credit card. You can also pay on lakelandrepublicanwomen.com. The meeting is free.
State lawmakers have been working remotely since the start of the year because of the ongoing pandemic, conducting the business of government over Zoom meetings. While most lawmakers take the video calls from their offices, some have been debating and voting from sidewalks and cars.
Last week, Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, virtually attended...
Two large murals that will be located at the new $86 million Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Hub will provide "a history lesson of sorts" for travelers and visitors, said a local artist and member of the mural advisory committee.
The Sangamon County board recently accepted the advisory committee’s recommendations and approved contracts for two artists from New...
Plans to bring more than 340 apartments to a former golf driving range along Oleander Drive are moving forward after the Wilmington City Council approved rezoning the site.
The city council unanimously voted on Tuesday to rezone nearly 15 acres of land, located at 5026 Oleander Drive, and to waive a second reading of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Council member Kim Bergel announced her campaign for Humboldt County Board of Supervisors early this week. As well as her commitment to the Transportation Safety Commission and community support projects, Bergel has a strong stance to help local cannabis farmers by suppressing the Cannabis Production Tax. Because of how it’s written […]
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts declares state 'strong,' names tax relief, prison, water as priorities. Ricketts delivered his budget proposals during a year when the state is flush with cash. There’s expected to be $1.5 billion in its cash reserve by the end of the budget period, $412 million in unanticipated state general fund revenues, and $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver his 2022 State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber. The address will begin at 7 p.m. ET and is expected to fit in a 30-minute window.
