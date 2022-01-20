2022 State of the Town Address

The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland is having its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland. Nick Adams, a regulator Fox News TV contributor, is guest speaker. He is a presidential appointee, four-time best-selling author, motivational speaker, television commentator and a stage 4 cancer survivor. He also runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. Lunch is available with a reservation to Noel Trees, 863 687-1340, or leave a message, mtrees1@tampabay.rr.com. Lunch is $22 cash or $23 with a credit card. You can also pay on lakelandrepublicanwomen.com. The meeting is free.

