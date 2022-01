The Boston Celtics have one of the top young players in all the NBA, yet questions continue to arise when it comes to the leadership and superstar ability of one Jayson Tatum. Along with his partner in crime, Jaylen Brown, the two-time All-Star is part of the young core the Celtics want to build around. But, with the recurring argument arising around the NBA as to whether the tandem of Tatum and Brown make players around them better, it’s becoming more evident the team may be better moving on from one of them.

NBA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO