Inflation vs. Bond Yields

Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

Not surprisingly, the price increases we saw unfold throughout 2021 seem to be spilling over into 2022. David Nelson, CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, joins us today to tell us the most important thing for investors to be considering as these price pressures continue.

Local 4 WHBF

4 Your Money | Good Debt or Bad Debt

We’ve heard a lot over the past few years about big increases in debt. Governments, corporations, and households have all been increasing their balance sheets. James Nelson, Financial Advisor at NelsonCorp Wealth Management, joins us to discuss if this is something that regular investors need to be worried about.
Local 4 WHBF

