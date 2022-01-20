Inflation vs. Bond Yields
Not surprisingly, the price increases we saw unfold throughout 2021 seem to be spilling over into 2022. David Nelson, CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, joins us today to tell us the most important thing for investors to be considering as these price pressures continue.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
