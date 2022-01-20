Inflation vs. Bond Yields

Asian shares were a mixed bag on Tuesday due to the absence of cues from Wall Street following a national holiday in the United States. But European and U.S. equity futures are flashing red amid a jump in Treasury yields, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year to tame inflation. Brent crude ventured to its highest level since 2014 due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while gold struggled for direction above $1810. In the currency arena, king dollar pushed higher while the yen weakened this morning after the Bank of Japan concluded a two-day policy meeting with no major changes.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO