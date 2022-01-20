ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights man indicted on felony charges for crash that killed West Carrollton teacher

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
RIVERSIDE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Huber Heights man police said caused a crash that ended with a West Carrollton middle and high school teacher being killed.

Michael A. King, 56, was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of OVI.

King was driving south on Brandt Pike in the 2200 block on Aug. 21, when police said he crossed across a double-yellow line, hitting a car head-on, according to a Riverside crash report. At least one of the vehicles rolled after the initial collision.

Pamela Jacobs, 64, of Huber Heights was a rear passenger in the car King hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Jacobs was an educator at West Carrollton City Schools for 24 years.

“Anyone who met Pam was immediately greeted by her warm and engaging personality, and these qualities made her a beloved teacher and colleague of so many,” school officials said in a post on social media.

King was not in custody Thursday afternoon.

