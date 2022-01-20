ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Spore Therapy Cuts C. Difficile Reinfection by 68% in 8-Week Study

By Gene Emery
Medscape News
 5 days ago

(Reuters Health) - An experimental three-day therapy that adds Firmicutes spores to the gut can reduce the risk of Clostridioides difficile reinfection by 68% according to the results from an eight-week phase 3 study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Of the 89 volunteers who received the...

www.medscape.com

Medscape News

Long COVID Associated With Risk of Metabolic Liver Disease

Postacute COVID syndrome (PACS), an ongoing inflammatory state following infection with SARS-CoV-2, is associated with greater risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to an analysis of patients at a single clinic in Canada published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. MAFLD, also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Study Finds Genetic Factor for COVID Smell and Taste Loss

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A genetic risk factor could explain why some people lose their senses of smell and taste when they get infected with COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Genetics. The finding could...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

What Are the PROSPECTs and Clinical Implications of Vulnerable Plaque?

Graphical Abstract: Timeline of development and future directions for clinical trials in coronary vulnerable plaque (VP). Despite the fact that it has been three decades since James Muller and his colleagues first proposed the concept of vulnerable plaque[1] and 18 years since Naghavi et al. published their consensus document summarizing the concepts behind vulnerable patients and vulnerable plaques, including classifications for clinical and pathological evaluation,[2,3] we still have much to learn about the clinical implications of vulnerable plaque (Graphical Abstract).
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Clinical Score Helps Gauge Benefit From Radionuclide Therapy for NETs

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A validation study supports the use of a clinical scoring system to anticipate whether patients with well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (WD NETs) will benefit from peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with lutetium-177 (177Lu)-dotatate. Despite the benefit from 177Lu-dotatate for patients with WD NETs, "questions remain about...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID-19 and Chronic Diabetes: The Perfect Storm for Reactivation Tuberculosis?

Genesis P. Aguillón-Durán; Ericka Prieto-Martínez; Doris Ayala; Juan García Jr.; John M. Thomas III; Juan Ignacio García; Brandon Michael Henry; Jordi B. Torrelles; Joanne Turner; Eder Ledezma-Campos; Blanca I. Restrepo. Abstract and Introduction. Background: The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is predicted to have a net...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Medical Therapies for Prevention of Cardiovascular and Renal Events in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Diabetes Mellitus

Laurent Fauchier; Giuseppe Boriani; Joris R. deGroot; Reinhold Kreutz; Peter Rossing; A. John Camm. Atrial fibrillation (AF), type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM), and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are three global epidemics with significant effects on morbidity and mortality. Diabetes is a risk factor for AF, and a risk factor for thromboembolism, comorbidity, and mortality when AF is present. The pathophysiology of diabetes-related AF and interrelationships with cardiovascular events and renal events is not fully understood but is in part related to structural, electrical, electromechanical, and autonomic remodelling. The current practice guidelines offer limited recommendations on the management of patients with AF (or risk of AF) and diabetes with its own heterogeneity for the prevention of cardiovascular and renal events. This document discusses possible clinical approaches for these patients. In the last decade, there have been major improvements for the prevention of stroke in AF patients with direct oral anticoagulants, which are preferable to vitamin K antagonists for stroke prevention in DM. Because of the increased risk rate for several cardiovascular adverse events in diabetic patients, a similar relative risk reduction generally translates into greater absolute risk reduction in the diabetic population. Recent trials with non-insulin diabetes drugs using glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors showed a significant reduction for the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 DM. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors also showed a large reduction in hospitalization for heart failure and renal events, which need to be more completely evaluated in patients with AF. Mechanisms, risks, and optimal management of AF patients with DM who have or are under risk of developing heart failure or CKD are also discussed in this document. The benefits of medical therapies for these patients still need to be put into perspective, and gaps in evidence on some of these issues are likely to be addressed in future years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Perioperative Diabetes Insipidus Caused by Anesthetic Medications

Lauren M. Van Decar, MD; Emily G. Reynolds, BS; Emily E. Sharpe, MD; Monica W. Harbell, MD; Heidi E. Kosiorek, MS; Molly B. Kraus, MD. Diabetes insipidus (DI) is an uncommon perioperative complication that can occur secondary to medications or surgical manipulation and can cause significant hypovolemia and electrolyte abnormalities. We reviewed and evaluated the current literature and identified 29 cases of DI related to medications commonly used in anesthesia such as propofol, dexmedetomidine, sevoflurane, ketamine, and opioids. This review summarizes the case reports and frequency of DI with each medication and presents possible pathophysiology. Medication-induced DI should be included in the differential diagnosis when intraoperative polyuria is identified. Early identification, removal of the agent, and treatment of intraoperative DI are critical to minimize complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Gastrointestinal PCR Panel Enables Faster, Better Antibiotic Therapy in Kids With Infectious Diarrhea

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Using a multiplex gastrointestinal PCR (GI-PCR) panel in children with infectious diarrhea can speed up appropriate prescription of antibiotics, a new study suggests. "The GI-PCR's results impacted the medical management of gastroenteritis for almost one-fourth of the children, and especially the prescription of appropriate antibiotic...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Nurses Exposed to Antineoplastic Drugs at Work Have Higher Risk of DNA Damage

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Antineoplastic drugs are potential carcinogens, mutagens, or teratogens in humans, and nurses who handle these agents may be at elevated risk for DNA damage, a cross-sectional study from China suggests. "As the incidence of cancer is increasing, so too is the number of health professionals...
SCIENCE
No Need to Repeat Celiac Screening for 5 Years After Negative Serology

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - If children test negative for celiac disease on antibody screening, the risk of receiving a clinical diagnosis within five years is "very low," researchers say. However, children with potential celiac disease (positive antibodies against transglutaminase, but normal tissue samples) have a high risk of conversion...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Study Identifies Potential Target for Alternative Therapies in Relapsed, Refractory DLBCL

The data published in Scientific Reports are the first to implicate a role for RASGRP4 mutations in B-cell malignancies. Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL) is associated with increased survival signals downstream of ERK, potentially corresponding with mutations in proteins controlling RAS/MEK/ERK signaling, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. The data are the first to implicate a role for RAS guanyl releasing protein 4 (RASGRP4) mutations in B-cell malignancies.
CANCER
Medscape News

Undiagnosed Fragile X Syndrome Common in General Population

(Reuters Health) - Fragile X syndrome may be underdiagnosed, particularly among women, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined electronic health record data for 1.7 million patients seen over approximately 40 years at the Marshfield Clinic Health System and 2.1 million patients seen over approximately 33 years at the University of Wisconsin Health System. The main goal was to compare the rate of clinically diagnosed cases of Fragile X syndrome within these health systems to the expected number of cases in the general population, which researchers identified as 1.4 per 10,000 in males and 0.9 per 10,000 in females.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

