Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

By Lars Gotrich
 4 days ago

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan. Havasu is a...

Paste Magazine

Pedro the Lion Reflect on Adolescence on Havasu

David Bazan ended Phoenix, his 2019 album as Pedro the Lion, with a big question mark. The album was a reflection on the singer’s youth in Phoenix, where he was born and grew up until moving away when he was in (or about to start) seventh grade. In “Leaving the Valley,” the last song on the album, Bazan faced the unknown as his family pulled out in a U-Haul. “Where the wheel stops, no one knows,” Bazan sang.
brooklynvegan.com

Pedro the Lion surprise-release new album ‘Havasu’ (listen!)

We were just saying that we're anticipating Pedro the Lion's second reunion album, and -- surprise! -- IT'S HERE. It's called Havasu, and it just dropped digitally via Polyvinyl (with physical pre-orders launched too). In the band's new bio, which was penned by Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis, band leader David Bazan reveals that Havasu is the second album in a series of five albums, which started with 2019's Phoenix. An excerpt reads:
aquariumdrunkard.com

Pedro The Lion :: Transmissions

Welcome to a bonus edition of Transmissions with David Bazan of Pedro The Lion joining host Jason P. Woodbury to discuss the release of the band’s surprise album Havasu. Like 2019’s Phoenix, the record focuses on Bazan’s youth in Arizona. In this loose conversation, Bazan describes how he approached writing about his early teenage years, the enduring artistic influence of Fugazi, his initial relationship with Christian rock, and the work of Tom Petty.
wpr.org

Stream Pedro the Lion's surprise album, join the Listening Party with David Bazan

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu and we're going to listen to the new album in its entirety with singer-songwriter David Bazan. The poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib will host the Listening Party via NPR Music's YouTube channel today at 2 p.m. ET.
The FADER

David Bazan goes home again (and again)

Two years ago, David Bazan was four weeks away from turning in Havasu, his sixth album as Pedro The Lion, when he called his label to tell them he was scrapping the deadline. The bones of the project fit together fine: this was the second in a five-album arc about Bazan’s childhood, each record devoted to a place he lived while his father, a Pentecostal music pastor, moved from flock to flock across the United States. Bazan had worked every bit as hard on Havasu as he had on Phoenix, the first in the series. He’d traveled back to Lake Havasu, the synthetic desert city where he spent seventh grade, four or five times; he’d revisited innocuous intersections and felt his memories rush back. He’d taken notes, traced out melodies.
Times Daily

Hanif Abdurraqib, Tom Lin receive Carnegie literary awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Receiving a literary prize from the American Library Association is a kind of homecoming for the essayist-poet Hanif Abdurraqib. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
klcc.org

Steven Beck, 'Piano Sonata No. 5' (George Walker)

Your basic Mozart piano sonata lasts around 20 minutes. George Walker's Piano Sonata No. 5 clocks in under five. The American composer, who died in 2018 at age 96, compressed his final sonata into miniature proportions, but it's no bite-sized bonbon. The music, played with incisive élan by Steven Beck, is a dense thicket of ideas and episodes, born from a simple, four-note upward-thrusting theme in the opening measure. Walker constantly manipulates harmonic textures and rhythms, interlaces a tangle of inner voices and yet keeps a fluid forward motion. Like a Vermeer painting, you can look at it many times before you grasp every subtle detail.
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
News 12

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.
Nashville Scene

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers Is a Marvel of a Film

There’s something about switched-at-birth narratives that just clicks in the human subconscious. It’s as primal a mystery as one can experience, shifting every aspect of a person’s life into uncertainty, making the indicative into the subjunctive, and taking the foundation out from under whatever sort of identity you’ve cobbled together.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
klcc.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
Deadline

Sundance Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’

The monsters on campus aren’t quite as scary as those in Black Christmas or Sorority Row, but they’re nonetheless an insidious presence in Master, as discriminatory remnants at a tony longtime girls’ school’s past continue to haunt the lives of modern students. This first feature from writer-director Mariama Diallo has a veneer of intelligence, class and noble purpose that separates it from most films about a “haunted” anything. Unfortunately, despite its brainy dialogue and sometimes comic approach, the film is also preachy and obvious in its point-making, which will go down well with the like-minded but might feel heavy-handed and...
