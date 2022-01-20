Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

Two years ago, David Bazan was four weeks away from turning in Havasu, his sixth album as Pedro The Lion, when he called his label to tell them he was scrapping the deadline. The bones of the project fit together fine: this was the second in a five-album arc about Bazan’s childhood, each record devoted to a place he lived while his father, a Pentecostal music pastor, moved from flock to flock across the United States. Bazan had worked every bit as hard on Havasu as he had on Phoenix, the first in the series. He’d traveled back to Lake Havasu, the synthetic desert city where he spent seventh grade, four or five times; he’d revisited innocuous intersections and felt his memories rush back. He’d taken notes, traced out melodies.

