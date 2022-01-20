Chili Ice Walk returns to downtown Racine in February

Chili Ice Walk is returning to downtown Racine on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event will feature ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The event is free and put on through the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC).

According to officials, professional carvers will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice beginning at noon. Ice sculptors will be on sidewalks throughout downtown.

Numerous restaurants will take place in sampling chili. Those locations include: Reefpoint Brew House, Red Onion Café, Dewey's, Pub on Wisconsin, Marci's on Main, The Maple Table, The Blue Rock, Joey's Yardarm, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated and the Library (Captain Mike’s Food Truck).

There will also be a competition for best chili. Score cards are available here and at DRC office located at 425 Main St.

The chili and ice themed scavenger hunt will take place in the windows of more than 20 businesses. It is free to participate. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a $5 downtown gift card. Maps are available here beginning Feb. 20 and at DRC office.

“Embrace the winter and spend a fun day in Downtown. I encourage you to shop and dine while enjoying the festivities. These small businesses need your support now, more than ever before.” said Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

Ice carvers are still needed. If interested or for more information, please contact Lisa at events@racinedowntown.com

