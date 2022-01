Toothpaste helps clean all the gunk that builds up on our teeth each day, but can it also clean the gunk that builds up on our headlights? Let's find out. My wife and I bought our daughter a used 2007 Jeep Liberty last summer ahead of her 15th birthday so she could practice driving once she got her permit, then be comfortable with it once she has her license later this year. It's nothing fancy. There are s a few cosmetic flaws inside and out, as most 15-year-old vehicles do that have been through more than one owner, but it runs pretty well and that's all she needs right now.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO