Man in Bainbridge facing gun, drugs, animal cruelty charges

A man in Bainbridge, Georgia is facing several felony charges in relation to an incident last week.

According to a post on the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page , Frederick Kirkland, age 57, was arrested on Jan. 14.

The post notes police executed a search warrant at a residence located on Love Street.

According to the post, Kirkland was wanted on an outstanding probation violation warrant from 2018.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement officials found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medications (packaged to sell), marijuana, digital scales and a Glock handgun.

Two dogs were also discovered in the yard of the residence.

The post notes, one dog was “found to be deceased” and another was malnourished.

Animal control took custody of the animals.

Kirkland was charged with eight felonies from the incident.