Advocating for More Supportive Education

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriated approximately $1.9 trillion for relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A primary goal of the ARPA is to provide relief to underserved and underprivileged communities of color who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including immigrants and refugees. Many states and localities will be allocating ARPA funding in 2022, signifying an important opportunity for refugee advocates and service providers to mobilize for much-needed resources. This new guide from the Refugee Advocacy Lab and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) helps advocates and service providers identify potential funding opportunities through the ARPA, and features examples of how some states and localities allocated funds toward refugee and immigrant programs and services in 2021 - https://www.refugeeadvocacylab.org/resources/15kqyt90qnw17tryu6yfns1gigzoz0. Join us for a webinar, “How to Advocate for State and Local Funds to Support Refugee and Immigrant Communities,” featuring remarks from Sen. Kayse Jama (Oregon Senate District 24), Britt Conroy (Public Policy Director, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon), and Nejra Sumic (National Field Manager, We Are All America). The webinar will be moderated by Balqees Mihirig, Senior Policy Counsel at IRAP and Policy Advisor to the Lab. Register here.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO