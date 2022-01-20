ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocating for More Supportive Education

By Jaimee Martin
shakerite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Tall, a senior at the Innovative Center for Personalized Learning, is changing education through her work as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion intern, a part time private tutor and a Minority Achievement Committee mentor. In fall 2014, Shaker converted the lower level of the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Community...

shakerite.com

abc12.com

Flint non-profit offers educational support for virtual learning for students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the pandemic continues to impact school districts some parents are scrambling to figure out how to juggle their work schedule and continue their children's education. One non-profit is stepping up to the plate and offering services to families who can't provide that educational support. The...
FLINT, MI
Raspberry Pi

How can AI-based analysis help educators support students?

We are hosting a series of free research seminars about how to teach artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to young people, in partnership with The Alan Turing Institute. In the fifth seminar of this series, we heard from Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design at the University College...
EDUCATION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kemp announces GEER II funding to support education

Gov. Brian P. Kemp Monday announced the recipients of Round 1 of the second installment of the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), amounting to a total of over $47 million in additional emergency assistance to support K-12 and higher education entities as they continue to address the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
The DC Line

Teacher-advocates: DC schools need supports, not STARs

On Wednesday, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will vote on recommendations to modify the STAR Rating framework that is currently used for school accountability. Among the recommendations are welcome proposals to eliminate the summative rating in favor of a dashboard that assesses schools on factors like school climate; student growth and proficiency; access to well-rounded education; teachers’ experience, retention and diversity; and more.
EDUCATION
Stephanie Tubbs Jones
Sentinel

How Wootton Students Are Advocating for a More Accessible School

The Wootton High School SGA has recently been advocating to increase accessibility around the school’s building to further comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There are 380 ADA compliance violations within the school today, and this project, advocated for by Wootton students, seeks to fix the problem. The project is budgeted for $13 million in the MCPS Capital Budget plan in the upcoming year and would greatly improve the non-accessible parts of the school for people who need it. Not all students are able to navigate the non-complacent infrastructure of the building, which prevents everyone from having the same opportunities to get around the school.
EDUCATION
#Race Relations#Education Reform#Depression#Mental Health
interlochenpublicradio.org

State Board of Education rejects resolution supporting school mask mandates

Vaccines and mask mandates dominated the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Michigan Board of Education meeting. The board doesn’t have the authority to require either, but it did consider a resolution supporting masking and COVID-19 testing policies. Former teacher Bonnie Wood was among the dozens who spoke during...
MICHIGAN STATE
columbusfreepress.com

How to Advocate for State and Local Funds to Support Refugee and Immigrant Communities

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriated approximately $1.9 trillion for relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A primary goal of the ARPA is to provide relief to underserved and underprivileged communities of color who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including immigrants and refugees. Many states and localities will be allocating ARPA funding in 2022, signifying an important opportunity for refugee advocates and service providers to mobilize for much-needed resources. This new guide from the Refugee Advocacy Lab and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) helps advocates and service providers identify potential funding opportunities through the ARPA, and features examples of how some states and localities allocated funds toward refugee and immigrant programs and services in 2021 - https://www.refugeeadvocacylab.org/resources/15kqyt90qnw17tryu6yfns1gigzoz0. Join us for a webinar, “How to Advocate for State and Local Funds to Support Refugee and Immigrant Communities,” featuring remarks from Sen. Kayse Jama (Oregon Senate District 24), Britt Conroy (Public Policy Director, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon), and Nejra Sumic (National Field Manager, We Are All America). The webinar will be moderated by Balqees Mihirig, Senior Policy Counsel at IRAP and Policy Advisor to the Lab. Register here.
U.S. POLITICS
eastidahonews.com

Power company donates money to support education in Idaho

BLACKFOOT — A power company has donated $630,000 in grant funding to Idaho and six other states to support education. The Idaho STEM Action Center in Boise received $10,000 from PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, for their i-STEM program, which helps educators learn and provide hands-on experiences in their classrooms for students. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
BLACKFOOT, ID
The 74

Amid COVID's Chaos, a Growing Divide Between Americans & Their Public Schools?

Americans have an enduring, though contradictory, fondness for local institutions. On the whole, it can be summed up as “it’s bad out there, but it’s fine where I am.” Polls have long shown Congress is held in low regard bordering on naked contempt, for example, but everyone’s own representatives are somehow immune from that harsh […]
EDUCATION
WTVQ

House Education Committee clears three bills with bipartisan support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The House Education Committee kicked off its first meeting of the legislative session by passing three bills that provide students with additional tools for academic success. “Education’s ultimate goal is to provide each child with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Study after study...
FRANKFORT, KY
lootpress.com

Education Advocate to host free workshop on educational options in W.Va for 2022

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, January 10, Education Advocate Jamie Buckland will host a free one-hour workshop, highlighting 2022 educational options for West Virginia. The event will be held at Tamarack Marketplace. The presentation will include information on the five student profiles: public (virtual or in-person), private, home,...
BECKLEY, WV

