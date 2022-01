Experiencing the death of a loved one will always be one of the hardest situations a person can go through, and those feelings are sometimes manifold when the loved one in question happens to be one of TV and stand-up comedy’s biggest teddy bears. Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is going through all the emotions in the early days of 2022, with her husband’s untimely death shocking many, while also inspiring an outpouring of love and treasured memories in the raunchy comedian’s name. Having spent the first weeks after his death mourning largely in private or in the company of friends and family, Rizzo has now publicly opened up about the loss with an emotional interview and update.

