ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PABBa_0drGJ7pa00

A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution in a Medicaid and Medicare fraud case.

A federal judge in St. Louis on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Brandy McKay of Cape Girardeau. She had earlier pleaded guilty.

McKay operated several durable medical equipment companies. A plea agreement stated that the companies paid kickbacks for orders and prescriptions signed by telemedicine doctors and nurse practitioners who in most cases didn't examine or even have contact with patients, and who did not determine those patients needed durable medical equipment.

McKay's companies then submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis said that in many cases, patients received equipment they had had not requested or needed.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

Settlement in works over teacher who kicked kindergartner

The family of a Kansas girl who was kicked by her kindergarten teacher have reached a partial settlement, federal court records show. According to court documents filed Friday, lawyers representing the student and her family have filed a motion to reach a settlement with former Shawnee Mission School District teacher Crystal Smith. The details of the settlement are not available.
SHAWNEE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Fraud#Prison#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy