Alamosa, CO

CSP communications technician in Alamosa arrested in sex assault investigation

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER – A communications technician with Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa was arrested Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault amid an ongoing investigation.

The Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about a possible sex assault around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. After investigating, deputies arrested Tony Jackson Hill, 37, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said he is being held for investigation on charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. He is set to make his first appearance Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said it would not be releasing further details about the ongoing investigation.

Colorado State Patrol said Hill, who was stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center, was put on administrative leave “pending the outcome of internal and external investigations.”

He started with CSP in March 2020 and has worked at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center since then, the agency said.

