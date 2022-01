MN Wilderness 7 @ MN Magicians 0 – Ethan Wolthers and Max Neill each had two goals as the Minnesota Wilderness took care of the Minnesota Magicians 7-0. Sam Antenucci and Charlie Erickson both had a goal and an assist while Reid Conn also got on to the scoresheet for the Wilderness. Matthew Smith was perfect as he stopped all 26 shots he faced. Henry Levy and Vincent Castelletti combined to make 40 stops for the Magicians.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO