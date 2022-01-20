ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Judge And Greg Daniels Officially Have A ‘King Of The Hill’ Reboot In The Works

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
My roommates used to roast the hell out of me on the daily for watching this, but…

King of the Hill is funny as shit.

I mean c’mon, you have Hank Hill, the grounded, old-school Texas dad who’s obsessed with his propane and propane accessories, constantly getting on his strange son Bobby.

I’ve probably said “Got dangit Bobby, I’ll tell ya hwhat” at least a thousand times…

And we can’t forget ol’ Boomhauer, the fast talkin’ redneck cool cat who you can’t understand. And then you got Dale Gribble, John Redcorn, Bill and Peggy… what a cast of characters.

All around, it’s a quality show, and it had an impressive television run spanning from 1997, to 2010.

And believe it or not….

The show is coming BACK.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are planning a show reboot in their new studio, Bandera Entertainment.

Daniels said in an interview:

“We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form. We’re in a golden age for content, right? That’s animation, too.

That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: ‘Let’s push animation into all these different genres.'”

Bandera is gearing up to launch a ton of new shows, including the new reboot, but they weren’t ready to share any more details than that. And with those new shows, Judge and Daniels won’t be doing much of the dirty work, they’ll operate in more of a mentoring capacity:

“There’s one show that I might be a co-creator of but the rest, it’s mentoring other people and getting people together and being a studio in that regard.”

Back in March of 2021, a writer for the show revealed that they were looking to bring it back, and it looks like that time has come.

“I am sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this but… HELL YES.

They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill. The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I’ve said too much.”

Now, do I have my questions on how a reboot can match the humor of the original show? Absolutely. But will I be glued to the TV, watching every single episode and draw my comparisons? 1,000%.

And in honor of the news, let’s throw it back to one of my favorite King of the Hill episodes when Bobby almost killed Willie Nelson with a flying golf club:

