Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans rally to seven-month high

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped 2.5% on Thursday to a seven-month high as talk of rising U.S. exports heated up due to concerns about crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina, traders said. * A round of technical...

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures surge to highest in over three months

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 1.5% on Friday to hit their highest since mid-October, extending a rally on technical buying. Traders remained focused on the slaughter rate as COVID-19 disruptions have caused slowdowns at meat processors throughout the month. "The industry still isn't functioning...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit highest since June; soy, wheat fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose to their highest in seven months on Friday as concerns about production in South America spurred demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Soybean futures eased from the seven-month top they hit on Thursday, succumbing to a round of...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since mid-October

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Thursday, supported by strength in the cash markets, traders said. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 2.625 cents to 84.925 cents per pound. The front-month contract closed just below...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-8 cents, soy down 5-7 cents, corn down 2-3 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on technical selling and profit-taking after a sharp rally earlier this week. Traders continue to monitor talks between Washington and Moscow to gauge tensions over Ukraine, which like Russia is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Jan. 13 at 452,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade estimates for 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 7-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $9.41. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover weakness from soybeans and wheat. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,196,300 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), at the high end of a range of trade estimates for 500,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 247,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on profit-taking one day after climbing to multi-month highs. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and strength this week in soyoil futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,199,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 700,000 to 1,500,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * The USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 516,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $14.19 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans rally, corn flat, wheat falls

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged on Thursday as a combination of rising export hopes, concerns about the South American crop and technical buying pushed prices to a seven-month high, traders said. Corn futures ended close to unchanged after fluctuating between positive and negative...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall over 1%; set for weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Friday, hit by improving weather in Latin America after recent rises, but underlying demand for U.S. supplies was seen strong and led to weekly gains. Wheat and corn lost ground in Asian trade. The most-active soybean contract...
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures weaken; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat was firm, with the market underpinned by tight supplies of high-protein wheat. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show weekly export sales of wheat were between 175,000 and 450,000 tonnes compared with 264,435 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled down 6-1/4 cents at $7.90-1/4 a bushel. The contract had risen 7.4% during the previous two sessions, the biggest two-day rally for the most-active contract since March 2018. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended 3-3/4 cents lower at $7.96-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was 5-1/4 cents higher at $9.45 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures fall; corn rebounds on export demand

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday, succumbing to profit taking after rallying to their highest level in more than seven months the previous day. Some much-needed rain in Argentina that analysts said stabilized the crop there added to the pressure in the soybean market but prices rebounded from their overnight lows on signs of strong export demand.
NewsBreak
Agriculture Online

Canada rushes to crush more canola despite crop crunch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Soaring demand for Canadian canola oil used in food and fuel has resulted in plans for a massive increase in capacity to process canola seeds, including this week's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/federated-co-op-agt-build-c360-m... of a C$360 million ($289 million) crush plant project. But while buyers are lining...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China's 2021 soy imports from U.S. rise while Brazilian shipments fall

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed on Thursday. The world's top soybean importer brought in 32.3...
dtnpf.com

December 2021 Sees Record High NOPA Soybean Crush

In the January 2022 WASDE report, USDA left unchanged its projection of how many soybeans would be processed into soybean oil and soybean meal at 2.190 billion bushels (bb) but based on the latest crush report from the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA), that is likely to change in upcoming S&D releases.
Seeking Alpha

Gold, silver rally to two-month highs as yields slip after sharp rise

Precious metals miners are sizzling, as gold and silver futures both marked their highest finishes since November, with February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closing +1.7% to $1,843.20/oz. and March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settling +3.2% to $24.23/oz. "The gold market is moving on Fed rate expectations," according to IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda,...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 1-week high on S.American weather concerns

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices. The wheat market was largely unchanged with traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains. FUNDAMENTALS.
actionforex.com

Nasdaq Leads the Rally, Jobless Claims Hit 3-Month High

FTSE -0.15% at 7154. Big tech leads the charge high ahead of Netflix earnings. US stocks are set to open of higher ground, boosted by a slew of upbeat earnings and softer than expected jobless claims. US jobless claims unexpectedly climbed to 286k last week, up from 230k and well...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on concerns about S. American forecast

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a streak of three straight losing sessions, due to concerns about forecasts for more hot and dry weather in key growing areas of South America during February. * Soybean fields in Argentina received some recent rain but the latest outlooks called for rising temperatures in the coming days, which could stress crops during key development periods, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages during Wednesday's trading session. * A rally in the crude oil market added strength across the soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $13.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March soymeal was up $8.20 at $398.30 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was 1.68 cents higher at 60.76 cents per lb. * The most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since Nov. 24. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Williston Daily Herald

Oil prices reached for seven-year high on Monday

Oil prices were close to a seven day high in early trades Monday, with investors believing supplies will remain tight amid producer restraint, despite a recent rise in Libyan oil output. Brent crude was down 10 cents to $85.96 a barrel in early morning trades, the highest that contract has...
