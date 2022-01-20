ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. winter wheat futures weaken; spring wheat firms

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday on a round of profit taking, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract led the declines, falling 1.3%. * The declines in K.C. hard red winter wheat futures were limited by concerns about cold and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains cutting into harvest potential in that key growing region. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that export sales of wheat rose to 452,600 tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13 from 264,435 tonnes the prior week. Analysts had been expecting wheat export sales between 175,000 and 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 10-1/4 cents at $7.80 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-1/2 cents at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit highest since June; soy, wheat fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose to their highest in seven months on Friday as concerns about production in South America spurred demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Soybean futures eased from the seven-month top they hit on Thursday, succumbing to a round of...
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Wheat Weaken; Spot Corn Firms Up

Soybeans and meal were under heavy pressure much of Friday, with old- and new-crop beans rebuking new recent highs. Wheat fell on continuing talks to head off a Russian-Ukraine conflict. Corn rallied on improved demand, led by the spot month. March corn closed up 5 1/4 cents per bushel and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall from highest since June 2021

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on a round of profit taking after hitting their highest in more than seven months on Thursday. * Losses were kept in check by good export activity and expectations that overseas demand for U.S. supplies will remain strong due to harvest shortfalls in South America, traders said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Separately, USDA said export sales of soybeans totaled 1.199 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. Analysts had been expecting export sales in a range between 700,000 and 1.5 million tonnes. * Soymeal and soyoil export sales were both better than expected, with the weekly soymeal total rising to 516,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales coming in at 30,700 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract settled down 11-1/2 cents at $14.14-1/4 a bushel. * Technical resistance for March soybeans was noted at the high end of their 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal was down $8.10 at $392.70 a ton and March soyoil futures gained 0.12 cent to 63.00 cents per lb. * On a continuous basis, the most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest since Oct. 21 on Friday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since mid-October

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Thursday, supported by strength in the cash markets, traders said. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 2.625 cents to 84.925 cents per pound. The front-month contract closed just below...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Canada rushes to crush more canola despite crop crunch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Soaring demand for Canadian canola oil used in food and fuel has resulted in plans for a massive increase in capacity to process canola seeds, including this week's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/federated-co-op-agt-build-c360-m... of a C$360 million ($289 million) crush plant project. But while buyers are lining...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-8 cents, soy down 5-7 cents, corn down 2-3 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on technical selling and profit-taking after a sharp rally earlier this week. Traders continue to monitor talks between Washington and Moscow to gauge tensions over Ukraine, which like Russia is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Jan. 13 at 452,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade estimates for 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 7-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $7.93-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $9.41. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover weakness from soybeans and wheat. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,196,300 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), at the high end of a range of trade estimates for 500,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 247,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on profit-taking one day after climbing to multi-month highs. Market underpinned by uncertainty about South American crop prospects and strength this week in soyoil futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Jan. 13 at 1,199,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 700,000 to 1,500,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021. * The USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 516,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $14.19 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures fall; corn rebounds on export demand

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday, succumbing to profit taking after rallying to their highest level in more than seven months the previous day. Some much-needed rain in Argentina that analysts said stabilized the crop there added to the pressure in the soybean market but prices rebounded from their overnight lows on signs of strong export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans rally, corn flat, wheat falls

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged on Thursday as a combination of rising export hopes, concerns about the South American crop and technical buying pushed prices to a seven-month high, traders said. Corn futures ended close to unchanged after fluctuating between positive and negative...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments slow in December, no feed barley exported

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month were lower than in November as shipments to Algeria fell and no feed barley exports beyond the EU were recorded during the month, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall over 1%; set for weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Friday, hit by improving weather in Latin America after recent rises, but underlying demand for U.S. supplies was seen strong and led to weekly gains. Wheat and corn lost ground in Asian trade. The most-active soybean contract...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to seven-month high

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped 2.5% on Thursday to a seven-month high as talk of rising U.S. exports heated up due to concerns about crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina, traders said. * A round of technical buying accelerated the gains and the benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract closed above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm, with the most-active soyoil contract hitting its highest since Oct. 26. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that soybean export sales were in a range between 700,000 and 1.5 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 13. A week earlier, soybean export sales totaled 918,598 tonnes. * China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 34-1/2 cents at $14.25-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March soyoil was 2.12 cents higher at 62.88 cents per lb and CBOT March soymeal gained $2.50 to $400.80 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 26 to Feb 1

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week high on S.American weather concerns; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday and the market was trading its highest since mid-January as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices. The wheat market rose as traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises 3.4%; K.C., MGEX contracts also strong

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday as concerns about crops in the United States rose, traders said. * A forecast for falling temperatures in the U.S. Midwest pushed the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract to its highest since Dec. 28. Traders said the cold weather could threaten dormant crops in areas not protected by snow. * In the U.S. Plains, forecasts for more dry weather raised concerns about hard red winter wheat that was planted in parched soils. K.C. hard red winter wheat futures , which track those crops, hit a two-week high on Wednesday. * Wheat futures also received support from an active export market and concerns that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could halt shipments from the Black Sea region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 27-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat gained 25-3/4 cents to $7.98-1/2 and MGEX March spring wheat was up 30-1/2 cents at $9.37-1/2. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins. * Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on concerns about S. American forecast

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a streak of three straight losing sessions, due to concerns about forecasts for more hot and dry weather in key growing areas of South America during February. * Soybean fields in Argentina received some recent rain but the latest outlooks called for rising temperatures in the coming days, which could stress crops during key development periods, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages during Wednesday's trading session. * A rally in the crude oil market added strength across the soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $13.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March soymeal was up $8.20 at $398.30 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was 1.68 cents higher at 60.76 cents per lb. * The most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since Nov. 24. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures weak; hog futures firm

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, with mild profit taking noted after rallying in three of the previous four sessions. Hog futures were firmer, extending their rebound from the five-week low hit last week. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 0.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat futures rally on Russia-Ukraine tensions

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Tuesday on concerns that rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt shipments from those key export countries, traders said. * Worries about a cold snap across the central United States damaging the dormant crop in dry areas of that region added to the bullish sentiment. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract jumped 3.7%, the biggest one-day gain for the most actively traded contract since Oct. 1. * CBOT March wheat settled up 27-1/2 cents at $7.69 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 29-1/2 cents at $7.74-1/2 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 26-3/4 cents at $9.05 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 369,188 tonnes, up from 234,356 tonnes a week earlier. The latest weekly total was near the high end of market forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally purchased some 335,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 136 million T

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area to 40.4 million hectares (ha) and soybean production to 136 million metric tons (MMT). This season sowing began optimistically, with most soybeans planted on time compared to last year. However, extreme weather, with drought in some regions and excessive rain in others, has dampened prospects for a record crop. Post consequently also lowered the 2021/22 soybean export forecast to 88 MMT. Based on strong performance in the 2020/21 season, Post revised up the soybean export estimate to 88.5 MMT, a new record. For the 2021/22 MY, Post adjusted down slightly the soybean processing forecast to 46 MMT, and maintained the 2020/21 crush estimate at 46.5 MMT of soybeans. The crush forecast and estimate is driven by domestic soy oil demand, which will likely decline when the biofuel mandate is reduced to 10% in 2022. With China's strong appetite for Brazilian soybeans, Brazilian soy stocks will hover at less than 5% of the domestic supply."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong demand, wheat up for second session

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, with prices supported by strong demand, although improved weather in South America limited gains. Wheat rose for a second straight session as cold weather threatened crop in dry parts of the United...
AGRICULTURE

