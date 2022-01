"Roles like Macbeth raise the bar very high," says the actor who plays the lead in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" now streaming on Apple TV+. When you’ve had a career as illustrious as Denzel Washington has had, opportunities to take on characters unlike any you’ve portrayed before are few and far between. But for Washington, his latest turn as Macbeth in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth certainly hit that note. So much so, the acclaimed actor who recently told Variety in his cover story that he started acting in order to make money to be able to direct, says it will be exceptionally hard to choose his next part.

