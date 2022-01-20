Heart’s Ann Wilson Covers Alice In Chains

Alice in Chains and Smashing Pumpkins Tribute Night with Mad Alice and Muzzle. Mad Alice… We love Alice in Chains and Mad Season. Our goal is to deliver an accurate representation of the music found on both band’s albums. We don’t attempt to look like or act like the bands, our focus is on the sound. We also stay away from the newer material. Though we love the new stuff, we really want to pay homage to an era gone by… to the man himself, Layne Staley. If you want the new stuff, see Alice in Chains.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO