Heart’s Ann Wilson Covers Alice In Chains

By mobrian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Wilson from Heart released a video for her cover of the Alice In Chains classic...

FLASHBACK: Korn Covers Alice In Chains’ ‘Would?’

Korn took part in one of the best livestream events of 2020 with the MoPOP Founders Award 2020, which honored Alice In Chains. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture, featured an all-star lineup that included Metallica, Billy Corgan, Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan, Corey Taylor, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Krist Novoselic and Lily Cornell Silver covering various AIC songs as the museum honored the band with its Founders Award.
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Performance Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is streaming video of a recent live performance of the title track to his latest solo album, "Brighten." The Alice In Chains rocker was captured during a December 1 appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for "An Evening With Jerry Cantrell", which mixed live music and conversation as part of a ticketed and livestreamed show hosted by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin.
Ongoing History Daily: The Alice in Chains calendar mishap

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has always been a serious hunter, the kind of guy who would head out into the bush for days and days, completely off the grid. That created some trouble back in 1991 when Alice in Chains was touring with Van Halen. That year, the...
Alice in Chains and Smashing Pumpkins Tribute Night

Alice in Chains and Smashing Pumpkins Tribute Night with Mad Alice and Muzzle. Mad Alice… We love Alice in Chains and Mad Season. Our goal is to deliver an accurate representation of the music found on both band’s albums. We don’t attempt to look like or act like the bands, our focus is on the sound. We also stay away from the newer material. Though we love the new stuff, we really want to pay homage to an era gone by… to the man himself, Layne Staley. If you want the new stuff, see Alice in Chains.
Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Kathy Valentine (Go-Go's) & Orianthi at Women Only Rock Camp

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s first EVER WOMEN ONLY Rock Camp is less than two weeks away! This inaugural camp will be taking place in Los Angeles, CA beginning on Thursday, January 27 and continuing through the weekend before concluding with a live finale event at The Whisky on January 30, 2022. This exciting camp features special headlining mentors: Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson, Kathy Valentine, and Orianthi. Catch all four ladies as they sit down to chat with SiriusXM’s Lori Majewski for the Volume Channel’s “Fierce: Women in Music” segment, debuting at 7pm ET /4pm PT on Thursday, January 13.
A Good Rogering share their playlist (Faith No More, Alice In Chains, Megadeth)

Share the post "A Good Rogering share their playlist (Faith No More, Alice In Chains, Megadeth)" Power fivesome A Good Rogering recently released their new single “Face Value” via streaming platforms, and are getting ready to unleash a new album later this year (stay tuned for more info on that).
Billboard Chartbreaker Anne Wilson releases 'Sunday Sermons'

Capitol CMG artist and songwriter Anne Wilson kicks off the new year with a brand-new song, “Sunday Sermons,” available today. This is the follow-up single to her debut No. 1 breakout hit, “My Jesus,” which was the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021 for seven weeks total. Introducing “Sunday Sermons” to her fans, a lyric video has also been released.
Tom T Hall death: Country music songwriter who wrote for Johnny Cash died by suicide, aged 85

Country Hall of Famer Tom T Hall died by suicide aged 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee last year, it has emerged.The musician, born Thomas T Hall, was a highly-regarded songwriter in country music, known for hits including “Harper Valley PTA”, performed by Jeannie C Riley in 1968, and others such as “Homecoming” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis”. Known fondly by fans as “The Storyteller”, Hall wrote a total of 12 No 1 hit songs and a further 26 Top 10s, and is ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all...
Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.

