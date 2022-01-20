Heart’s Ann Wilson Covers Alice In Chains

Korn took part in one of the best livestream events of 2020 with the MoPOP Founders Award 2020, which honored Alice In Chains. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture, featured an all-star lineup that included Metallica, Billy Corgan, Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan, Corey Taylor, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Krist Novoselic and Lily Cornell Silver covering various AIC songs as the museum honored the band with its Founders Award.
