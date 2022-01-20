ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan announces more COVID testing sites, additional relief for hospitals, new antibody testing for nursing home residents [VIDEO]

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq5Un_0drGEBoW00

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the State of Maryland continues to combat the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday highlighted encouraging trends among many key health metrics and announced additional COVID-19 actions. The governor also provided an update on the state’s efforts to procure additional rapid tests.

“We are very encouraged by our substantially improving situation, but the next 10 days to two weeks are really going to be critical,” said Governor Hogan. “Our aggressive efforts will continue and we ask Marylanders to remain vigilant and to keep doing the things that can keep us safe: wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, watching your distance, staying home if you feel sick, and most importantly, getting tested, vaccinated, and boosted.”

Key Health Metrics Are Substantially Declining

Fifteen days into the state’s 30-day state of emergency , there are encouraging trends among many key health metrics:

  • COVID-19 cases in Maryland are decreasing at the second fastest rate in America.
  • Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined 40% since it peaked 15 days ago.
  • The state’s case rate has declined 44% since it peaked 12 days ago.
  • Both the case rate and positivity rate are declining among all age groups.
  • Hospitalizations have declined for eight consecutive days, a result of both a decline in admissions and an increase in discharges.
  • Pediatric hospitalizations continue to make up approximately 1% of the state’s overall hospitalizations.

New Hospital-Based Testing Sites

Governor Hogan announced the opening of additional COVID-19 testing sites:

  • LifeBridge Health site (Carroll County) is now operational.
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Baltimore County) site opens tomorrow.
  • A federally-supported site at St. Agnes Hospital (Baltimore City) opens Saturday.

White House Working With State Officials to Address Disruption of Rapid Test Orders

Following conversations with senior White House officials, the governor announced that one of the state’s previous orders for 800,000 at-home rapid tests that was cut in half will now be restored in full. The governor thanked White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and administration officials for working with the state to correct the problem.

Additional 3 Million Masks To Be Distributed To Schools

As statewide distribution of 20 million N95 and KN95 masks continues, Governor Hogan announced that the state is coordinating with the Maryland State Department of Education to distribute 3 million more KN95 masks to local schools. Another 250,000 masks have been distributed to the state judiciary.

A dditional $5 Million To Specialty Hospitals

Governor Hogan announced $5 million for specialty hospitals that receive COVID-positive patients who are being discharged from acute hospitals to assist them with labor costs. This includes Sheppard Pratt, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, Adventist Healthcare Rehabilitation, and Encompass Health Rehabilitation. This funding is in addition to the $100 million in emergency funding that the governor previously announced to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes.

Maryland National Guard and DoD Mission At Washington Adventist Alternate Care Site

Governor Hogan has authorized Brigadier General Adam Flasch of the Maryland Army National Guard to be activated and to serve as dual-status commander for a DoD mission of 44 personnel to support the alternate care site in Takoma Park.

State Launching Second Round of Antibody Testing In Nursing Homes

The state, in coordination with lab partners, is launching another round of antibody testing in nursing homes this week. The study will help determine whether it is necessary to move forward with a potential fourth vaccine dose for vulnerable residents.

Health Care Heroes Act To Be Introduced Next Week

The Hogan administration will introduce the Health Care Heroes Act as emergency legislation next week. This bill will codify some of the administration’s previous actions to address workforce shortages at health care facilities, including expediting licenses for retired health care practitioners, practitioners licensed in other states, and nursing graduates.

Thursday’s press conference can be viewed below.

The post Governor Hogan announces more COVID testing sites, additional relief for hospitals, new antibody testing for nursing home residents [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

State Highway Administration announces more than $1 million in grants for projects In Baltimore, Cecil, Montgomery Counties

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration this week announced more than $1 million in federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grants to support three Maryland counties’ safety projects focused on eliminating pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries on state roadways. Funding was awarded to initiatives in Montgomery, Baltimore and Cecil counties. “The Maryland Department of Transportation is committed … Continue reading "State Highway Administration announces more than $1 million in grants for projects In Baltimore, Cecil, Montgomery Counties" The post State Highway Administration announces more than $1 million in grants for projects In Baltimore, Cecil, Montgomery Counties appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

MDA adds Baltimore County to spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Department of Agriculture on Friday expanded its spotted lanternfly quarantine to include the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, and Washington, as well as Baltimore City. This quarantine is effective immediately, and restricts the movement of regulated articles that might contain the spotted lanternfly in any of its life stages, including … Continue reading "MDA adds Baltimore County to spotted lanternfly quarantine zone" The post MDA adds Baltimore County to spotted lanternfly quarantine zone appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh files lawsuit for environmental violations at two local wastewater treatment plants

BALTIMORE, MD—Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Friday filed a lawsuit in Baltimore City circuit court on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment to eliminate unpermitted discharges from the two largest wastewater treatment plants in Maryland: the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant. Both plants are owned and operated by Baltimore City. During … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh files lawsuit for environmental violations at two local wastewater treatment plants" The post Attorney General Frosh files lawsuit for environmental violations at two local wastewater treatment plants appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan presents FY 2023 budget focused on tax relief, education, relief for underserved Marylanders [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday presented his Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023) surplus budget, which strengthens the state’s Rainy Day Fund to record levels, delivers major tax relief to retirees and working families, expands relief for vulnerable Marylanders, makes record investment in K-12 education and school construction, increases funding for the Maryland Park Service, fully funds Chesapeake Bay restoration, … Continue reading "Governor Hogan presents FY 2023 budget focused on tax relief, education, relief for underserved Marylanders [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan presents FY 2023 budget focused on tax relief, education, relief for underserved Marylanders [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Takoma Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
NottinghamMD.com

First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that her symptoms are mild thus far, and encouraged Marylanders to get boosted for “maximum protection.” “As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” Governor Hogan said. “Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild … Continue reading "First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19" The post First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that his Fiscal Year 2023 budget will include historic investments in public health, including record funding for the state’s local health departments. The budget will also expand support for 50,000 low-income children and 27,000 seniors in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), while providing additional resources for food banks and nonprofits. “Our budget … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments" The post Governor Hogan announces FY 2023 budget to include historic investments in public health, record funding for health departments appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Library to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Public Library will distribute Flowflex COVID-19 rapid tests at all branches this weekend. The distribution schedule is as follows: Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Pikesville Branch ONLY beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at all other branches beginning at 9 a.m. Two boxes (one test per box) will be distributed per person while … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests this weekend" The post Baltimore County Public Library to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland will provide an additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption is a top priority,” said Governor Hogan. “We want to … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers" The post Governor Hogan announces additional $50 million in grant funding to support child care providers appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Kennedy Krieger Institute#Omicron#Marylanders#Lifebridge Health#White House
NottinghamMD.com

Comptroller Franchot announces three-month filing, payment extension for 2021 state individual income taxes in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday announced that the filing and payment deadline for 2021 Maryland state individual income taxes has been extended by three months – to Friday, July 15, 2022 – to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension announcement came during a virtual news conference with agency officials to discuss the January … Continue reading "Comptroller Franchot announces three-month filing, payment extension for 2021 state individual income taxes in Maryland" The post Comptroller Franchot announces three-month filing, payment extension for 2021 state individual income taxes in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces enhanced benefits for utility, electric assistance to address rise in heating costs

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced that, to address the rise in heating costs, recipients of the state’s utility and electric assistance will receive enhanced benefits during this home heating season. The state is also increasing funding for weatherization assistance programs to improve energy conservation. “The relief we are announcing today will help our most vulnerable residents keep up … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces enhanced benefits for utility, electric assistance to address rise in heating costs" The post Governor Hogan announces enhanced benefits for utility, electric assistance to address rise in heating costs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces distribution of 20 million N95, KN95 masks to Marylanders; six additional hospital-based testing sites to open [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday visited the location of a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at UM Shore Regional Health in Easton and announced the locations for five additional hospital-based testing sites that will open by the end of next week. The governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin distributing 20 million N95 and … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces distribution of 20 million N95, KN95 masks to Marylanders; six additional hospital-based testing sites to open [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces distribution of 20 million N95, KN95 masks to Marylanders; six additional hospital-based testing sites to open [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Snow emergency plan activated for Baltimore County

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The snow emergency plan has been activated by Maryland State Police for Baltimore County. Parking is currently prohibited on snow emergency routes. The use of snow tires/chains or all-weather tires is required until further notice. The plan will be deactivated once conditions improve. The post Snow emergency plan activated for Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Friday announced new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines. Effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022, BCPS will follow the new procedures below, which they say are in alignment with updated state and county guidance. ISOLATION PROCEDURES Student/Staff has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19: Students and staff must stay home for at least five … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education (OIGE) has released a report indicating that the Baltimore County Board of Education violated state law when it hired outside legal counsel.  The board also structured spending transactions so as to skirt its own spending rules. The Inspector General initiated an investigation based on a complaint alleging members of the … Continue reading "Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules" The post Inspector General Report: Baltimore County School Board broke state law, skirted spending rules appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Arts Guild on Friday announced that artist James Dinh has been selected to create the county’s first public art memorial to remember the lives lost due to COVID-19. The freestanding public art concept will be installed at Lake Roland Park and will represent hope, unity, and healing. The finished piece will not only honor the memory … Continue reading "James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial" The post James Dinh selected as artist for Baltimore County COVID-19 public memorial appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces $1.85 billion settlement with student loan servicer Navient

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that Navient Corporation, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide relief totaling $1.85 billion to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans. This settlement, joined by a coalition of 39 attorneys general, resolves claims that since 2009, … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces $1.85 billion settlement with student loan servicer Navient" The post Attorney General Frosh announces $1.85 billion settlement with student loan servicer Navient appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced his fourth annual series of signature town hall meetings to discuss constituents’ ideas and priorities for Baltimore County’s FY23 budget. Seven meetings, one for each Council district, will provide a forum for public discussion focused on future budget priorities and ensure that community members have the opportunity to provide input into … Continue reading "Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings" The post Olszewski announces 2022 series of budget town hall meetings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces expansion of Re-Fund The Police Initiative, reintroduction of major crime legislation [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the expansion of the Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a three-year, $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement, and for increased crime control and victim protection services across the state. The governor also announced that he will reintroduce legislation to address violent crime during the upcoming session of the Maryland General … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces expansion of Re-Fund The Police Initiative, reintroduction of major crime legislation [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces expansion of Re-Fund The Police Initiative, reintroduction of major crime legislation [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh urges FCC to stop international scam calls

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put in place measures that will help stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans. “Americans are sick and tired of spoofed phone calls and illegal robocalls, of not being able to trust their Caller ID, and of being scammed … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh urges FCC to stop international scam calls" The post Attorney General Frosh urges FCC to stop international scam calls appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools buildings to be closed Monday and Tuesday, students to participate in asynchronous learning

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced that all school buildings will be closed on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11. The closure is taking place to provide staff with the necessary time needed to prepare instructional lessons in the event of a temporary transition to virtual learning for their specific school. Staff from the BCPS Division of … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools buildings to be closed Monday and Tuesday, students to participate in asynchronous learning" The post Baltimore County Public Schools buildings to be closed Monday and Tuesday, students to participate in asynchronous learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy