A faith-based approach to ensuring Alzheimer’s research applies to all Rhode Islanders
Brown University researchers are partnering with faith-based leaders in Providence to increase participation of Black community members in Alzheimer’s prevention studies. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — An important Alzheimer’s disease prevention study is underway in Providence, under the leadership of researchers affiliated with Butler Hospital, Brown University and other local partners,...www.brown.edu
Comments / 0