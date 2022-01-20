ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

A faith-based approach to ensuring Alzheimer’s research applies to all Rhode Islanders

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown University researchers are partnering with faith-based leaders in Providence to increase participation of Black community members in Alzheimer’s prevention studies. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — An important Alzheimer’s disease prevention study is underway in Providence, under the leadership of researchers affiliated with Butler Hospital, Brown University and other local partners,...

NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS

