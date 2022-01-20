ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Snake makes surprise appearance at Inter Miami practice

By David Lang
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE – There was a surprise visitor at Inter Miami practice on Thursday....

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Inter Miami in negotiations with U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin

Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer Chris Henderson hinted when the club traded defender Christian Makoun to Charlotte FC a few weeks ago that the deal would position the club for “potentially exciting moves that will strengthen the roster.”. Another team source told the Herald at the time that...
MLS
CBS Miami

Anthony “Big Tony” Moscitello and Anthony “Little Tony” Ferrari Took Plea Deals In Murder Of Miami Subs Founder Gus Boulis

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSmiami/AP) — Two men charged with murder in the mob style slaying of a South Florida businessman will not be going to trial. Anthony “Big Tony” Moscitello and Anthony “Little Tony” Ferrari both accepted plea deals on Thursday in the 2001 fatal shooting of Miami Sub founder Konstantinos “Gus” Boulis. Both men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Moscatiello was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Ferrari was sentenced to 18 years, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Taking into consideration time served, both will be free men in just two years. Both men were previously convicted in the murder, but those convictions...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

New monoclonal antibody sites coming to South Florida

Three new state-run sites in South Florida will offer monoclonal antibody treatments for people with COVID-19 starting Tuesday. Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College’s north campus, and the West Boynton Regional Center in Lake Worth are among five locations announced Monday by the state’s health department. The others are in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Spotted With Alex Rodriguez Last Night

Legendary MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the Lambeau Field stands during Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game. Green Bay lost to San Francisco, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Saturday evening. Late in the contest, FOX’s cameras showed Alex Rodriguez in the stands,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins defender says playing with Tua Tagovailoa is 'wasting my career'

The Miami Dolphins selection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft hasn’t exactly panned out the way he or the team would’ve liked. Miami failed to start Tagovailoa right away and then went back-and-forth between him and Ryan Fitzpatrick to round out his rookie season. Then, in his second season, the former Alabama quarterback suffers multiple injuries that force him to miss five starts.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brek Shea
The Urban Menu

Experience the Thrill of Kayaking In San Diego

Few hobbies provide outdoor enthusiasts with the breadth of experience that kayaking does. Whether you're looking for heart-pounding roller coaster excitement or the peacefulness of being immersed in the moment, kayaking will never disappoint – and San Diego is the perfect place to experience the best of Kayaking. Read on to learn more about Kayaking in San Diego. A Bit about Kayaking Kayaking comes in a variety of forms. Flatwater kayaking can range from a leisurely day on the lake to a day spent on the ocean. Whitewater kayaking is a sport that entails navigating swift-moving rivers. Individuals who identify as kayakers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Snake#Lizards
Cincy Jungle

Bengals fan saved the life of a Raiders fan at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday

Some things are bigger than football, and Jerry Mills showed that on Saturday. Mills is an ER nurse in Dallas and a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and as all the Bengals fans in or around Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, he wasn’t rooting for the Las Vegas Raiders as Cincinnati was aiming for their first playoff win in 31 years.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy