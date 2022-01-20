Elliot Page's New Doc Is a 'Meditation on Trans Humanity'

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO