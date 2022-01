Chicago has passed its peak in the latest COVID-19 surge, the city's chief health officer says. "We have formally passed the omicron peak" in the city, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference today with Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez. There's a way to go, but "I'm really pleased to have seen this turnaround," she says. See the latest city and state COVID figures in the charts below.

4 DAYS AGO