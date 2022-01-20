MOTD Rewind: Danny Welbeck's 'incredible' overhead kick for Watford in July 2020

Watford host Norwich under the lights in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far on Friday.Dean Smith’s side travel to Vicarage Road off the back of their first win in eight league games as they moved within one point of Watford with a victory over Everton.Now they have the opportunity to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and hand a psychological blow to one of their closest relegation rivals.Watford have drawn one and lost six of their seven league matches since beating Manchester United in November, so are in desperate need of a boost...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO