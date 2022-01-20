Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms

Seattle – The former owner and co-CEO of an electronics recycling firm was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 6 months in prison for tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Jeffrey Zirkle, 58, of Gig Harbor, Washington, was the owner and co-CEO of Total Reclaim, the Northwest’s largest recycler of electronic waste. In 2019, Zirkle was sentenced to 28 months in prison for defrauding clients by secretly exporting electronic waste to Hong Kong, despite presenting his business as an environmentally-friendly recycling service. Today’s second criminal case stems from Zirkle using company funds to pay for his personal expenses and failing to report the transactions on his income tax returns.
