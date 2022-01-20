ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

 2 days ago

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States has taken the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the...

The Independent

Dave Ryding wins first ever World Cup gold for Great Britain

Dave Ryding has become the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel The 35-year-old surged from sixth place after the first run to finish first, 0.38 seconds in front of Norway’s Lucas Braathen with another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, in third.Ryding said: “I’m 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I don’t know if dreams are made better.”A moment to be proud of, @daveryding wins in Hahnenkamm-Rennen Kitzbühel to...
Falls Church News-Press

Family Ties Abound on U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

In a first for U.S. figure skating, three members of the Olympic team are the children of Olympians. Pair skater Ashley Cain-Gribble and ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker along with men’s alternate Ilia Malinin followed their parents into the sport and are now hoping to match their parents’ accomplishments of skating on Olympic ice.
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
Japan
Who me? Japan's Sena Tomita wins a Winter X Games gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Japan's Sena Tomita won her first Winter X Games title when the halfpipe favorite, Maddi Mastro, decided not to take a fourth and final run to try for the win. The 22-year-old thought it was a mistake when they placed the gold medal around her neck. While Tomita stood at the bottom and looked toward the starting area to watch Mastro, an X Games presenter came to her with the gold medal. Tomita at first waved her off, figuring it must be a mistake. It wasn’t, and now Tomita joins the likes of Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Gretchen Bleiler as a winner of one of snowboarding’s premier events.
Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin for the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and finished 16th. Goggia’s left knee was being checked after she did the splits midway through another wild run.
Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbühel in last downhill before Olympics

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Beat Feuz has won a men's World Cup downhill on the feared Streif course at Kitzbuhel, Austria. It showed Feuz is again the man to beat in downhill heading to the Beijing Olympics. Feuz was 0.21 seconds ahead of his Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt in the last speed race before the Winter Games. Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was third. Feuz is the 4-time defending World Cup downhill champion though this was his first win in eight attempts this season. Odermatt extended his lead in the World Cup overall standings and shapes to be Alpine skiing's big new star in China.
Korda holds slight lead going into final day of LPGA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda is just ahead of a stacked field going into final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — the LPGA’s 2022 kickoff event. Korda limited her mistakes on Saturday in challenging and chilly conditions for a 3-under 69 with four birdies and is 13-under 203 overall. Danielle Kang and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez each went bogey-free in matching Korda’s 69, and will begin the final round one shot back. Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Japan’s Yuka Saso matched the day’s low score of 68 and will begin Sunday two and three strokes behind Korda, respectively.
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday, the eighth in Monte Carlo. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won ahead another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory. Ogier had a lead of almost half a minute over Loeb at the start of Sunday’s penultimate stage in his Toyota GR Yaris but a front left puncture allowed Loeb to retake the lead he had relinquished the previous day.
French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage. They said in a post that maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat named “Audacious” after it had overturned. Savin set off from Portugal at the start of January on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months. In 2019, Savin had previously floated alone across the Atlantic in a large barrel-shaped capsule. Propelled only by winds and currents, that crossing from Spain’s Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days. Savin had activated two distress beacons on Thursday night.
