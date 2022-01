Sekisui House Holdings, the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Sekisui House, one of Japan’s largest homebuilders, has acquired The Holt Group. Holt, one of the largest private homebuilders and land developers in the Pacific Northwest, primarily serves first-time and move-up homebuyers, both of which are rapidly growing segments in residential real estate. Holt today owns and controls more than 5,000 lots, and closed 695 homes in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO