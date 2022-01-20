City’s Customer Call Center Extends Hours of Operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – To better serve residents, the City’s Customer Call Center will be open from 7:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, due to the forecasted severe cold and inclement weather conditions.

The Customer Call Center is a resource providing answers to City service questions and solutions to resident concerns. Agents will handle calls for issues, including downed trees in the roadway, neglected animals, broken or frozen City water lines. General assistance on other City services also will be provided.

You may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). Please dial 911 for emergency assistance.

Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather for more information. You also can find updates on City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.