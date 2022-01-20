With Record High COVID-19 Cases in Midland and Odessa, Will Schools Soon Close?
By Kevin Chase
LoneStar 92
2 days ago
CBS 7 reports that ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri is reporting 100 more cases than at the peak of the last school year, but as of now, he says there are no plans to close or go virtual. But because of the virus and lack of staffing, they are going...
Alright, Coffee lovers! Time to hit it up! There is a new place to grab your coffee and more. The Human Bean just opened its 3rd location here in the Permian Basin. It's in Odessa!. LOCATION OF THE HUMAN BEAN NEW STORE IN ODESSA. 2425 N FM 1936, Odessa, TX...
This week was NATIONAL POPCORN DAY! I'm down for that! Popcorn is like my total GO TO snack! And , I always get POPCORN when watching a movie at the Movie Theater...no question. So, when you need a POPCORN FIX in the Permian Basin, what do you hit up?. P.S....
Who remembers? On this Flashback Friday I had to take a trip down memory lane to my highschool days. Who has fond memories of your school locker? I remember when I first found out that my kids didn't use lockers anymore I was devastated. What? No locker? That's blasphemous! It's a rite of passage into your teen years. lol.
If you have ever been in the Cornerstone Shopping Center at the corner of Midland Drive and Loop 250, especially in the mornings or around dusk, then you have seen the massive gatherings of grackles. You know those annoying black birds. During these time periods, it seems like there are hundreds gathered in the parking lot and in the area.
TxDOT has an online survey that they want the residents of Odessa to complete regarding the future of Loop 338. CBS 7 reports that the goal of the study is to discuss improvements that are needed on Loop 338 and with the study to identify what improvements to prioritize. The...
The TikTok user also named Irving, Round Rock, Pearland, and Killeen along with Midland as the top 5 lamest cities to visit in Texas. User therealshamar2x posted the video on Saturday and it has already went viral with over 700,000 views and almost 70,000 likes. A few people are not...
Listener Wrote - Went on a first date the other day and while on the date during dinner I asked her 'If She Was Married?' I had heard from a friend that kind of knew her that she might have been ...so I asked her! Why try to figure it out. Well, she got mad at me for asking and that was it! She said she wasn't... but was ticked off. Was I wrong for asking my date if she was married? Wasn't it better to clear that up.... up front?
You probably just had family from out-of-town staying with you for the holidays. It happens maybe a handful of times throughout the year that relatives come for a visit and in some cases, it is your duty to entertain. So where would you take someone who is not from here? Is there even anything to do in Odessa? You would be surprised.
Despite the last couple of days feeling like summer, believe it or not, this Thursday, snow could be falling in the Permian Basin. We have sunny days most of this week with a 20% chance of snow as we look toward the weekend. In case you are not from Midland/Odessa, here are some good things to know as we gear up for the snowfall. And by that I mean probably little to no accumulation...usually. lol.
Bridge strikes are about as common along I-20 as any other kind of accident that happens on I-20, but to get rid of the bridges over the interstate it takes construction which will cause problems along the I-20 corridor through Midland and Odessa. Since we have had just about every...
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
So, if you google the scariest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas. THE RAINBOW BRIDGE IN PORT ARTHUR TEXAS WAS BUILT IN 1938. The bridge...
Brewster County is so large that it can fit a couple of New England states in it. The area of Brewster County covers 6,192 square miles which is three times bigger than the state of Delaware and about 500 square miles bigger than Connecticut. That means two states in New...
If you are wondering what is going on at Hwy 191 and Loop 250 in Midland with all the road construction and barricades being put up, here is what is happening. TxDOT's website states that the relocation of ramps began on January 4, 2022. The project was supposed to begin in October but there was an error in the traffic control plans which pushed the reconstruction plans back to now.
The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the water spout can't happen here. In case you hadn't heard what happened in Texarkana last week-they had storms come thru that produced water spouts that ended up collecting fish from the waters of Wright Lake, then dumping the White Bass on the residents of the city like rain from the sky. Sounds biblical, doesn't it? There's an actual term for it--"Animal Rain", and it's happened before in other parts of the country and the world. Imagine standing in your backyard or in front of your house and all of a sudden, it's raining fish!
How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
