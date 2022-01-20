Grow Your Money

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Building wealth takes time and means doing a lot of little things right. Here are a few...
Wednesdays are all about personal finance here at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at questions to ask before hiring a financial advisor. Quote of the Day. "Don’t count your wealth by counting your money." (Tony Isola) Chart of the Day.
NATIONAL (WEHT) – If anyone is hoping for a larger pay raise this year, they may be in luck. The professional services firm, Willis Towers Watson, found in a survey that businesses plan to give larger salary hikes. The survey looked at around one-thousand companies, and was done between October and November of last year. […]
Managing one’s finances can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Regardless of what level you are in life, knowing how to manage your funds is an important skill to possess. Two good ways to keep your family financially fit now and in the future are saving and investing. There are many things to invest in that will yield significant returns, enough to keep your family set for life.
January is a great time to establish habits to make 2022 a successful year for you financially. MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis has a few financial habits you can begin working on today. When it comes to financial health, where should you start?. Saving is key to financial success....
I love reading New Year resolutions when it comes to money because they always feel so fresh with optimism, which is important in the midst of a pandemic!. From buying a home to ditching debt, new research from financial comparison site Canstar, reveals the most important financial resolution for Australians this year is to save more money, with more than a fifth (22%) planning to grow their bank balance in 2022.
Investors and savers alike are at a bit of a crossroads when it comes to earning a good return on their money. Although market interest rates have been ticking higher in 2022, the amount paid on bank...
Interest rates are expected to rise more than once in 2022, which means it will cost more to borrow money. Unlike in normal years, pricier loans probably won't come with the tradeoff of higher savings...
There's no stopping it, not that you'd want to: The "autonomous world" is advancing at warp speed. From self-driving delivery pods to automated factory lines, we're seeing technology roll out that basically runs itself. Today, I want to talk to you about another dimension of this new paradigm: autonomous pharmacies.
There have been many changes in the workplace over the past couple of years which has many people thinking about retirement. If you are planning on retiring this year, you may need to develop a tax strategy. Joining us on this segment of Your Money to look at how some...
Looking ahead, the investing landscape seems more difficult, especially after three robust years of equity returns. More capital preservation strategies should be considered. At the same time, corporate earnings are still growing. Further, the long-term trend for stocks is up and to the right. What is a person who doesn’t...
Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...
A SMALL wealth tax on America's multi-millionaires and billionaires could raise more than $900 billion a year which could fund two more $1,400 stimulus checks, reports say. The analysis noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic the wealth of the world's richest has risen dramatically while inequality was widening. The wealth...
Comments / 0