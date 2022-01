When Sam Hunt debuted in Nashville in the early 2010s, he brought with him a fresh sound and style that would go on to impact the country music genre for years to come. With his now-signature singing style, R&B-flavored beats and catchy rhymes, Hunt both raised the eyebrows of country traditionalists and opened creative doors to young artists. Throughout his career, Hunt’s music has matured and evolved, and he has perfected his unique blend of modern and traditional-leaning sounds. Although Hunt’s chart-topping career is far from over, here are 10+ of his best songs so far.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO