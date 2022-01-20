ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were...

Related
CBS LA

It’s A Seller’s Market: SoCal’s Housing Market Hit Record-High Last Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s red-hot housing market hit another record-high last month. The six county regions median sales price reached just over $697,000.  And data firm DQNews says that is up about 16.3 percent over the previous year. Low inventory means it’s a seller’s market and experts blame a lack of new construction and current low mortgage rates. As well, new or used, consumers looking for a car should be prepared to dig into their pockets. According to new data by the Anderson Economic Group, used car prices shot up 11 percent. But that’s not all. For those looking for a new car, it is even more expensive as new car prices spiked to 37 percent on an annual basis.
REAL ESTATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory of Single Family Homes For Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 1/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 1 sold property, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Number of homes for sale around Orlando hits historic low

ORLANDO, Fla. — A quarter century after construction began, Baldwin Park’s 4,000-something homes stand as some of the most desirable in the City of Orlando. Parks and trees surround the quiet streets. Neighbors can gather on porches, jog on bike paths or walk less than a mile to the community’s trendy downtown district, complete with an expansive lake view.
ORLANDO, FL
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBA Says New Home Sales Tilting to Higher Priced Properties

While new home sales have been performing well over the last few months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expects a stumble in December. Its Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for the month shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreasing 5.0 percent compared to November and by 7.1 percent from December 2020. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

Fairfield County home listings fall to record lows

Connecticut’s home market has proved to be no exception to the low inventory problem punishing buyers since the onset of the pandemic. In Fairfield County, single-family listings have dropped to their lowest level on record, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Listing inventory in the quarter was 898 homes, a 46.4 percent drop from the third quarter and a 38.8 percent drop year-over-year, marking the fastest-moving market in 17 years.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WYTV.com

While U.S. home sales fall, Valley hits high numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home sales fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month from November to a...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
1070 KHMO-AM

$8 Million Property For Sale in Missouri Comes with 2 Homes and 3 Caves

This piece of property comes with more than one house and a few acres of land. It comes with three caves. Located in Elsberry, Missouri this property comes with one historic home, and another that's over 7,000 square feet and newly renovated. So you have a bit of a modern look and a bit of history on the land. But the best part, the property comes with not one, not two, but three perfectly kept caves.
ELSBERRY, MO
aroundambler.com

Property that was home to Lai Lai Garden in Blue Bell listed for sale

The property at 1144 Dekalb Pike Blue Bell has been listed for sale on Crexi.com. The property was most recently the home of Lai Lai Garden, an Asian restaurant, which hasn’t been open in about a year. The property is described in the listing as follows:. Modern one-story rectangular...
BLUE BELL, PA
mpamag.com

US foreclosure activity falls to all-time low

Foreclosures and repossessions in the US dropped to their lowest ever levels in 2021, a new report issued jointly by ATTOM and RealtyTrac has found. Figures from the property analytics firm and RealtyTrac, a marketplace specializing in foreclosure and distressed properties, show that the number of properties in foreclosure last year dropped by 29% compared to 2020 and by a staggering 95% from a peak of almost 2.9 million in 2010, representing the lowest level since records began in 2005.
REAL ESTATE
GoLocalProv

New Record - Residential Properties Tops $1.3 Billion in Sales in 2021

2021 was a banner year for Rhode Island realtors and no one had a better year than Residential Properties. Despite seeing a slight decline in the number of single-family sales, the Rhode Island real estate market still managed to set a new all-time mark for total sales, rising by almost 7% year-over-year.
MLS
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore home sales decline as property curbs introduced

(Jan 17): Singapore home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market. Purchases of new private apartments declined to 650 units in December, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed Monday. That’s 60% lower than the 1,547 units sold in the previous month. Singapore authorities...
WORLD
AFP

US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday season

As the Omicron variant began spreading, American consumers dialed back spending at a range of retail outlets during the December holiday shopping season, according to government data released Friday. The sales slump came as the US economy was grappling with high inflation that has pushed up prices for a range of goods, and as infections caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 began rising, creating a new challenge for businesses.
BUSINESS

