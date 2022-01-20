ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Peloton Interactive is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton Interactive (PTON -16.5%) drops sharply after the company is reported to have made the decision to temporarily halt production of connected fitness products due to slowing demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

Peloton Considers Layoffs But Denies Reports It Will Suspend Bike Production

Peloton, in a note on its website, confirmed it is considering layoffs, but denied a report that the company would temporarily halt production of its bikes to realign supply with softer demand. In a separate press release, Peloton indicated its fiscal second-quarter revenue would be within its previously forecasted range.
ECONOMY
Anchorage Daily News

Peloton stock plunges following report it will halt production

Peloton stock lost about a quarter of its value Thursday after CNBC reported that it would halt production of its signature connected bikes and treadmills amid slowing demand. Citing internal documents, the news outlet said the company would pause production of its Bike for two months starting in February. It will extend an earlier production freeze on its more expensive Bike+, and it won’t produce its Tread treadmill for six weeks, CNBC reported.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmills#Peloton Interactive#Cnbc#Bofa
Engadget

The Morning After: Peloton denies pausing production on its bikes

New Year fitness resolutions aside, many of us are cautiously making our way back to the gym. What about our home workout spaces? What about your Peloton bike? Following reports from CNBC that the company had put production on hold for its standard Bike and Tread (treadmill) products, as well as looking to cut costs, Peloton says it’s not halted production. However, and note the choice of words, Peloton CEO John Foley said in a letter to employees that the company is "resetting [its] production levels for sustainable growth."
BITCOIN
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
STOCKS
PC Magazine

Peloton Denies Halting Production, But Warns About Layoffs

Peloton is denying a report that it's halting production of its smart gym equipment on declining customer demand. However, the company is warning that layoffs could be on the horizon. “The information the media has obtained is incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton’s strategy,” CEO John Foley...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Toyota Motor halts more production in Japan as COVID-19 worsens parts crunch

Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) has been forced to curb more production in Japan as rising coronavirus infections hit auto parts supplies in the already paralyzed market amid semiconductor shortage. The Japanese automaker said Thursday that production at as many as 12 plants will be halted, beginning this week, that could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Peloton's CEO pushes back after report that it paused manufacturing its bikes and treadmills

Peloton’s stock plummeted more than 20% Thursday after CNBC reported that the fitness firm is temporarily halting production of its bikes and treadmills. The company’s CEO released a statement calling the reporting “incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton’s strategy.” CBS MoneyWatch executive editor Glenn Coleman joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the latest on Peloton.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Peloton sees dip in shares as demand for exercise bikes winds down

Shares of the exercise bike maker Peloton slumped as much as 27% on Thursday following a report that it was temporarily pausing production of its connected fitness products due to slowing demand and to control costs. The company in a confidential presentation dated 10 January said demand had seen “significant...
Seekingalpha.com

Gym stocks are higher after Peloton Interactive points to slow demand

One of the biggest pair trades of the pandemic is back at it today with at-home fitness stocks moving in a different direction than gym stocks. Xponential Fitness (XPOF +7.8%), F45 Training (FXLV +2.7%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.6%) are all higher after a report earlier today indicated that Peloton Interactive (PTON -24.6%) is halting production of bikes and treadmills for two month due to soft demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity.
FITNESS
pymnts

Peloton Pushes Back on Bike Production Halt Report, Plans to Sue Leaker

A report about Peloton Interactive Inc. halting production of its connected fitness products isn’t true, CEO John Foley said Thursday (Jan. 20) in a note to employees, and the company is “moving forward with the appropriate legal action” against the person who leaked the info to CNBC, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Peloton will temporarily pause production to adjust to less demand

Peloton desperately needs a Cody Rigsby ride to snap out of its current malaise. The at-home exercise company that boomed during the early days of the pandemic is temporarily pausing production of its bikes and treadmills starting in February, according to a CNBC report. Peloton’s stock tanked 25% after that news broke; closing at $24.22 a share, it’s given up all of its pandemic gains.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle

The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

EV stock roundup: Blink Charging and Hyzon Motors rally while startup names struggle

The electric vehicle sector is mixed in early trading with investors scattering their bets. The biggest sector gainers on the day are Blink Charging (BLNK +2.9%) after striking a deal to supply EV chargers to GM car dealerships across North America and Hyzon Motors (HYZN +2.8%) in a bit of a recovery from last week's tumble.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines falls after capacity, cost guidance rattles investors

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) trades lower as investors adjust to new guidance from the airline company. The airline notes that it starts 2022 with a scaled-back schedule, reflecting the impact of the Omicron spike on demand. Q1 capacity is expected to be down 16% to 18% compared to Q1 of 2019. As the year progresses, United (UAL) expects to "nimbly" ramp up capacity by ungrounding 52 Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s, as demand returns, which is expected to yield improvements in the airline's gauge and aircraft utilization. Capacity for the full year is anticipated to still be down compared to 2019. Full-year cost per available seat mile is also guided to come in higher than the 2019 mark. Looking further ahead, UAL says it remains on track to achieve long-term financial targets from United Next plan.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy