Public Safety

Suspicious withdrawals were indeed a 'security incident,' $30M stolen, Crypto.com says

By Joe Warminsky
cyberscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn image from a Crypto.com commercial. (YouTube / screenshot) Crypto.com has confirmed that more than $30 million in cryptocurrency was stolen from some of its users earlier in the week, ending several days of confusion over what exactly happened during what the company is labeling a “security incident.”....

www.cyberscoop.com

Comments / 1

The Verge

Crypto.com admits over $30 million stolen by hackers

In a blog post published in the early hours of Thursday morning, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com acknowledged that the company had lost well over $30 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum after a hack that took place on January 17th. The company has been criticized for vague communication around the hack, which...
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Crypto.com admits more than $34M was stolen from customer accounts

Fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has admitted that over $34 million in cryptocurrency was stolen following unknown attackers successfully accessing user accounts. In a blog post today, Crypto.com said that the hack affected 483 users. Unauthorized withdrawals totaled 4,836.26 Ethereum, 443.93 bitcoin and about $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies. The attack started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Crypto.com: Fortune Favors the Hacker—$16M ‘Stolen’

DeFi exchange Crypto.com got hacked yesterday, sources say. Users reported imaginary money missing from their accounts—as researchers watched it being laundered. But all is well! So says the Singapore-cum-China-cum-Malta-based company (and with an ownership structure like that, you know you can trust them). As CEO Kris Marszalek opaquely notes, “No customer funds were lost.”
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
NEWSBTC

Crypto.com Restores Withdrawals After Reportedly Losing $15m To Hackers

Crypto.com, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, halted all deposits and withdrawals on Monday, January 11, citing “unauthorized activity” on some accounts. It has, however, reinstated some accounts and withdrawal services, noting that the accounts are now safe. News From Yesterday. According to security and data analytics firm PeckShield,...
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Crypto.com attack and stolen assets: what happened?

One of the cryptocurrency exchange best known in our country (the fourth in the world for trading volumes), now ubiquitous on football fields and on the Formula 1 circuits, has been violated: we are talking about Crypto.com. At the time this article is written and published, it is not known what the impact of the action is, but it is the company itself that states how something went wrong.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Crypto.com Says ‘Incident’ Was Actually $30 Million Hack

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Crypto.com, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, confirmed that its users got hacked and that the hackers withdrew more than $30 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of 483 users. The admission comes after the company initially downplayed the hack, calling it “an incident.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Two Factor Authentication#Crypto Com#Chainalysis
chainbulletin.com

Crypto.com Refunds Users After 483 Accounts Were Hacked

Popular crypto exchange Crypto.com suffered from a security breach on Monday, which saw 483 users loose around $34 million in digital assets, the company said in a blog post on 20 January. According to the announcement, the hacker was able to take “4,836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC and approximately US$66,200 in...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Auditing Firms Claim Crypto.com Lost $15 Million in Incident as Users Report Suspicious Activity

Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, experienced an incident on January 17 when some of its users reported strange activity in their accounts. The exchange acknowledged the event, and conducted an investigation immediately after, declaring that all funds were safe. However, reports from security and blockchain auditing firms Certik and Peckshield indicate that some funds were removed from exchange wallets.
MARKETS
The Verge

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked, hedges on other details

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, has finally confirmed that hundreds of user accounts were indeed compromised by hackers and had funds stolen as a result, though details of the exact method of breach remain unclear. Marszalek acknowledged the hack in an online interview with Bloomberg Wednesday, stating...
MARKETS
