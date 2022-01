On Jan. 20, the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee of the U.S. Congress House Energy and Commerce Committee convened a hearing to investigate the environmental effects of cryptocurrency mining. Despite the narrow focus, the conversation that ensued — which many industry experts appraised as a meaningful educational experience for the lawmakers — touched upon a range of blockchain-related issues and themes beyond energy consumption. Here is how it went down, and what comes next.

