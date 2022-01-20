ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fed suggests best CBDC be privacy-protected, widely transferable and identity-protected

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny CBDC would best serve US interests by being privacy-protected, intermediated, widely transferable and identity-protected. There's no recommendation on adopting a CBDC, as Powell had said. Paper not intended to signal it will make any imminent decision about...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Business Groups Demand Congress Pass Laws To Protect Privacy, Data

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and dozens of other business groups sent a letter to members of Congress on Thursday urging them to pass federal privacy legislation. The letter, whose signatories include regional chambers of commerce and national technology trade groups, such as TechNet, cited the difficulty businesses face in attempting to comply with state-level data privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which imposed much strong privacy regulations on businesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#Cbdc#Congress Powell#The Federal Reserve#Alipay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
AFP

Some in Congress seek to ban US lawmakers from trading stocks

Capitol Hill has begun to debate whether to ban US lawmakers from trading stocks, but despite some rare bi-partisan unity on the question it is far from settled. Legislation introduced earlier this month by Democratic senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their investments in a blind trust. "Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information," Ossoff said. Republicans are also active on the issue, with Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introducing similar legislation to Ossoff and Kelly's and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he could push for a ban on stock trading if the Republicans take control in the November 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy