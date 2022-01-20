ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

US existing home sales decline in December

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

(Sharecast News) - US existing home sales fell in December as higher prices and record low inventory levels shut out first-time buyers....

www.lse.co.uk

Benzinga

Philips Registers 10% Comparable Sales Decline In Q4

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5.6% year-on-year to €4.9 billion. The company attributed the comparable sales decline of 10% to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action. The comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS LA

It’s A Seller’s Market: SoCal’s Housing Market Hit Record-High Last Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s red-hot housing market hit another record-high last month. The six county regions median sales price reached just over $697,000.  And data firm DQNews says that is up about 16.3 percent over the previous year. Low inventory means it’s a seller’s market and experts blame a lack of new construction and current low mortgage rates. As well, new or used, consumers looking for a car should be prepared to dig into their pockets. According to new data by the Anderson Economic Group, used car prices shot up 11 percent. But that’s not all. For those looking for a new car, it is even more expensive as new car prices spiked to 37 percent on an annual basis.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down 4.6%...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

December Home Sales Drop 4.6%, as Supply Hits Record Low

Closed sales of previously owned homes in December fell 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.18 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price of an existing home sold in December was $358,000, an increase of 15.8% compared with December 2020. There were just...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Reached a 15-Year High of 6.1 Million Last Year

U.S. home sales surged to a 15-year high in 2021, as ultralow interest rates and remote work fueled an extremely competitive housing market. Home prices grew at a record pace across the country last year as buyers vied for a limited number of homes for sale. Homes sold faster than ever, with many sellers receiving multiple offers above the list price. Existing-home sales rose 8.5% from a year earlier to 6.12 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
Life Style Extra

Secure Income REIT collects all rents and payments due for quarter

(Alliance News) - Secure Income REIT PLC said on Thursday it collected all due rents and payments due for the recent quarter. The Beckenham, England-based real estate investment trust said it collected all rents due, amounting to GBP27 million, following the end of the collection cycle for December quarterly rents.
REAL ESTATE
eyeonhousing.org

Existing Home Sales Strongest Since 2006 Despite Supply Limits

Fueled by low mortgage interest rates and strong demand, annual existing home sales reached 15-year high in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, supply has continued to lag due to ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inventory fell to lowest level since January 1999, keeping home prices elevated and pricing out first-time and young buyers.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Existing-Home Sales Increased 8.5 Percent for 2021

Existing-home sales declined in December, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5%.
REAL ESTATE
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Jobless Claims, home sales, Philly Fed: Fasten your seat belts

* Dollar down slightly; gold ~flat; crude, bitcoin rise. Jan 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. JOBLESS CLAIMS, HOME SALES, PHILLY FED: FASTEN YOUR SEAT. BELTS (11145 EST/1645 GMT) Data...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise last week

(Sharecast News) - Americans made first-time unemployment benefit claims at a higher than expected clip last week, driven by an increased number of Covid-19 cases that disrupted business activity across the nation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose from 231,000 to a seasonally adjusted rate of 286,000 in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inman.com

Existing-home sales tally banner year after 12 months of epic demand

In a year of sky-high demand, existing-home sales recorded a banner year with the sale of 6.12 million units and an 8.5 percent surge from 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors. A staggering 6.12 million existing homes changed hands in 2021, hitting a stratospheric high not seen since...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Sales Post Largest Monthly Decline Since May 2020

Lack of inventory cited as December 2021 home sales fall 3.6% from November and 11% from last year. The December sale decline was the largest month-over-month decline since May 2020. Home prices, meanwhile, surged 15% from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of double-digit increases. Only one of the...
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore home sales decline as property curbs introduced

(Jan 17): Singapore home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market. Purchases of new private apartments declined to 650 units in December, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed Monday. That’s 60% lower than the 1,547 units sold in the previous month. Singapore authorities...
WORLD
West Central Reporter

Schuyler County had a median home sale price of $68,500 in December 2021

These are the top four home sales for Schuyler County in December 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In December 2021, there were four homes sold, with a median home sale price of $68,500 in Schuyler County. Top four home sales in Schuyler County for December 2021. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Mark Mutzbauer-22311 Kinderhook...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL

Community Policy